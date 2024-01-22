Jerami Grant slams it home

Texas coach Rodney Terry offered an apology to UCF and his players after taking exception to the horns down celebration
The 49ers narrowly avoided a major upset loss to the Packers.
The Packers and 49ers were in a tight game deep into the fourth quarter.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
UFC 297 on Saturday night featured two title bouts and a much anticipated fight between featherweight contenders.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
The guard took his team to court after he was suspended in the wake of a rape charge against him.
In today's edition: Why the Divisional Round makes for one of the best sports weekends, the most dangerous ski race, the Celtics’ quest for perfection, and more.
Jorge Martin examines several players who were drafted highly but underperformed last season. Could they bounce back in 2024?
The No. 1 offensive tackle of the Class of 2023 is heading to his home state.
Andy Behrens breaks down the most important NFL storylines to follow in the coming months, including several star RBs set to hit the open market.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the players who finished the NFL season on a high note, and whether to buy into them in 2024 drafts.
Dwight Gooden's No. 16 will be retired April 14, while Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 will be memorialized June 1.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast examining where Jim Harbaugh could be coaching in 2024 after interesting language was found in his Michigan contract.
The second Las Vegas Grand Prix won't start any earlier.
Here are the 10 top performers from the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Let’s take a look at some contenders — in no particular order — who could be All-Stars for the first time.
It's the kind of game that could change the trajectory of the season for either team.
Andy Behrens breaks down where some of the stars of the wild-card round could go in fantasy drafts next season.