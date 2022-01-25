Jerami Grant offers list of preferred trade destinations

Jerami Grant and his representatives have presented a list of teams to the Detroit Pistons where he would prefer a trade if they decide to go in that direction at the deadline. Grant signed a three-year deal with the Pistons during the 2020 offseason and will be eligible for a contract extension in the offseaon. “He still wants to sign a contract extension this summer,” said Brian Windhorst. “I think he’s eligible for one over one hundred million. If he gets traded somewhere, he wants to get traded somewhere he’s going to get paid.

Source: RealGM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Why do Lakers fans seem to believe that Talen Horton-Tucker is a valuable trade chip who could net them anything of great value let alone Jerami Grant? What am I missing?

Is Talen, with his 25% 3-pt shooting, a hidden gem or is this all straight delusion? – 12:55 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons recall Jerami Grant, Frank Jackson from Motor City Cruise: bit.ly/3FQoCTS – 12:36 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

The #Pistons have recalled Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson from the @MotorCityCruise and assigned Luka Garza, Saben Lee and Cassius Stanley. – 11:54 AM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Kelly Olynyk has entered health and safety protocols, joining Jerami Grant – 8:33 PM

More on this storyline

“I was told his representation came to the Pistons and said ‘If you’re going to trade him, here’s a list of teams we would be interested in going to play for.’ “The Pistons are not even sure if they’re going trade him, much less trade him to one of those teams.” -via RealGM / January 25, 2022

As the Sixers continue to hold firm in their lofty asking price, with that Harden-sized elephant always in the room, both Atlanta and Sacramento have emerged as strong suitors for Jerami Grant, sources told B/R. The Hawks and Kings join a long list of teams that includes the Lakers, Trail Blazers, Knicks, Jazz and Timberwolves among others. The Bulls have continued exploring avenues to land Grant without sacrificing prized swingman Patrick Williams, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2022

Jerami Grant will be the primary focus of the Detroit Pistons trade deadline. His versatility and affordable contract makes him a good fit for many different teams. He has the potential to swing title odds in favor of several contenders which could drive up the bidding for him. Packages for Grant could potentially include multiple first-round picks and/or good young players. -via HoopsHype / January 25, 2022