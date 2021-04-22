Jerami Grant with a deep 3 vs the Dallas Mavericks
Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the Dallas Mavericks, 04/21/2021
The 7-foot-1 center chose the Zags over Minnesota, Ohio State, Michigan, North Carolina, Memphis, Georgetown and the G League.
The budding rivals put on a show in their first series of 2021. Plus: Why the Mets don't seem up to the challenge of tackling persistent sexual harassment problems.
Anthony Edwards continues to distance himself from the rest of the rookie class, but Saddiq Bey is rising with his torrid 3-point shooting.
Twelve top European soccer clubs on Sunday announced their plans to create a new league that could end the sport's global structure as we know it.
Tanner Pearson scored the tiebreaking and game-clinching goals less than four minutes apart in the third period Tuesday night as the host Vancouver Canucks dumped the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3. Pearson put Vancouver (18-18-3, 39 points) ahead 4-3 at 9:48 with a man-advantage tally. Pearson doubled the lead at 13:36 when he swiped the puck from Alexander Kerfoot and beat goalie David Rittich from a sharp angle in the left faceoff circle, recording his eighth goal of the season.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Florida's Keyontae Johnson is ''patiently waiting'' on medical clearance while hoping to play next season. Johnson, a junior forward who collapsed on the court in December and spent 10 days in hospitals, added Wednesday that he has decided not to enter the NBA draft. ''I am patiently waiting on medical clearance.
Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is a rookie again, jumping to race in the IndyCar series after retiring from NASCAR.
Widely expected to be a top 10 selection in the NFL draft, ex-Ohio State QB Justin Fields has reportedly informed teams of an epilepsy diagnosis.
After losing two of her past three, Poliana Botelho underwent some changes.
After trying to block a pass, Donovan Mitchell landed and rolled his right ankle hard on the court on Friday afternoon.
The phantom foul on McCollum definitely impacted the end of the game.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Kyrie Irving capped a 32-point performance with a tough turnaround jumper, a driving layup through converging defenders and four free throws in the final minute, and the Brooklyn Nets held on for a 134-129 victory over the reeling New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. ''Obviously, when Kyrie does his thing and hits tough shots like that, it truly saves us,'' said Nets forward Blake Griffin, who had 16 points and eight rebounds in a reserve role. Joe Harris also hit a pair of late free throws to cap his 24-point night for the Nets, who won despite being without both Kevin Durant and James Harden.
ESPN's Kiper, McShay send Cowboys CB in 1st, DT, OT, Safety in 3-round mock. Cowboys Wire breaksdown each selection and how they would fit on the roster.
Joey Logano says he has an appetite for superspeedway racing, a sort of fondness that’s bolstered by several positive factors — his talent for it, an adept spotter in veteran TJ Majors, and stout No. 22 Team Penske Fords. When the NASCAR Cup Series reconvenes this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, he’ll be leaning on all […]
Reported details have emerged painting a bloody scene outside a Miami strip club that left Sterling Brown hospitalized.
The Steelers wide receiver tells the story of how he went from John Smith to JuJu Smith-Schuster.
It seems almost certain that Dike arrives in Europe before next season, whether at Barnsley in the Premier League, Championship, or moved on somewhere else
Hard to see Brad Holmes and the Lions using No. 7 overall on such a slight player
Is it more sensible to mediate a settlement rather than incur the financial implications of a drawn-out legal battle? Right now, Watson’s stance has been unambiguously staked out.
The Indianapolis 500 is set to be the largest sporting event in the world since the start of the pandemic with 135,000 spectators permitted to attend “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” next month. Indianapolis Motor Speedway said Wednesday it worked with the Marion County Public Health Department to determine that 40% of venue capacity can attend the May 30 race on Memorial Day weekend. The attendance figure was determined after Indianapolis hosted the NCAA men's basketball tournament through March and into April with limited attendance.