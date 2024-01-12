Jerami Grant with a 2 Pt vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Jerami Grant (Portland Trail Blazers) with a 2 Pt vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 01/11/2024
Jerami Grant (Portland Trail Blazers) with a 2 Pt vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 01/11/2024
Stephen Curry had gone 268 regular season games with at least one made 3-pointer before Sunday night, which was the longest streak in NBA history.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The Pittsburgh Steelers safety missed three games after injuring his knee.
The NCAA is expected to levy significant penalties on FSU in the most serious and unprecedented sanctions handed down in the first 2 1/2 years of NIL.
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.
Three games will take place in London, and one game will be held in Munich.
Ewers is back for a third season with the Longhorns.
The announcement had been expected since Harrison sat out Ohio State's Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab as the dynamic duo get ready for the first round of NFL playoff games this weekend. Fitz and Frank start off by reacting to the big news of the day: Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick are both no longer head coaches of their respective teams. The duo discuss the fallout of these moves and what could be next for the legendary coaches and their teams. Next, Fitz and Frank preview every Wild Card game this weekend by asking one big question that will get answered by Monday night. The duo go back and forth on Joe Flacco's ceiling, Buffalo's ability to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams and their matchup against the Detroit secondary, how bad the Philadelphia Eagles are and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his unique insight into the end of the Bill Belichick era in New England, as well as his thoughts on the Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel departures.
Andy Behrens takes an early look at where the top 24 players are going to be selected before the next NFL season.
Weather could be a big factor in the Bills' game vs. the Steelers.
The Spurs phenom is the fifth-youngest player to record a triple-double in the NBA.
Amari Cooper racked up 265 yards and had two touchdowns the last time the Browns played the Texans.
The weather will be a big storyline for Saturday night's game.
Martindale spent two years as the Giants' defensive coordinator.
It’s expected to be about 0 degrees in the Kansas City area when the Chiefs and Dolphins kick off on Saturday night.
The Cougars were the last undefeated team in the country.
Yahoo sports NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Rohan Nadkarni from Sports illustrated to talk about Ja Morant’s season-ending shoulder injury and to debate who the best 4th team in each conference is.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to react to the biggest news to come out of the infamous Black Monday coaching changes as Jori and Charles give their insider analysis on what's going on behind the scenes. The trio start with the most surprising story: Mike Vrabel is no longer the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. The hosts discuss what went wrong in Nashville and Vrabel's future, which leads to a conversation around Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Later, the hosts move on to the rest of the big coaching changes, including Arthur Smith parting ways with the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders firing Ron Rivera, as they discuss what the future of those organizations could look like. Fitz, Charles and Jori finish off the show with the coordinator changes by the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, and whether a coordinator change is enough change for those franchises.
Today's edition includes college football's grand finale, potential history coming to Cooperstown, Djokovic's superpower, and more.