'Jeopardy!' Contestants Almost Shut Out In Yankee Stadium Category Fail

Three “Jeopardy!” contestants on Thursday didn’t exactly hit a Yankee Stadium category out of the park.

After returning champion Mason Maggio gave the correct response to a clue about perhaps the most famous Yankee player, they struck out the rest of the way.

“We didn’t expect this category about the Bronx Bombers to bomb so hard,” the quiz show wrote after the episode aired.

Play along and see if you’ll be muttering “Damn Yankees” after taking your cuts.

We didn't expect this category about the Bronx Bombers to bomb so hard. Oh well! @Yankees pic.twitter.com/i55Cpmj0l5 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) October 2, 2020

California naval officer Phillip Howard didn’t even attempt to hit a right answer during the category, but he still scored the match victory, earning $23,000.

