'Jeopardy!' Star Matt Amodio Breaks His Silence After Losing His 39th Game

Selena Barrientos
·4 min read

When Matt Amodio walked off the Jeopardy! stage for the very last time at the end of Monday night’s episode, it was a bittersweet moment neither he nor Jeopardy! fans will soon forget.

After winning 38 consecutive games and earning over $1.5 million, the 30-year-old Ohio native lost his 39th game and officially ended his record-shattering streak — the second-longest one in the show’s history. Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik named contestant Jonathan Fisher the new champion and Jeopardy! fans immediately took to Twitter to share their mix of emotions.

But it wasn’t until several hours later that Matt spoke out publicly for the first time about his loss. In his signature way, the computer science Ph.D. student from New Haven, Connecticut took the turn of events with grace, giving a shoutout to his successor and runner-up.

“Congrats to today's two brilliant challengers for making it an exciting game of #Jeopardy today!” he wrote. “Let's celebrate a match well played by Jonathan and Jessica [Stephens]!”

The next day, after reading a flood of sympathetic comments from fans, Matt reminded them that he wasn't going anywhere. “People saying to me 'I'm sorry for your loss' has a different meaning than usual today," he tweeted. "Perspective is important 😉 I may not be gracing the #Jeopardy stage every day, but I'm still here!”

Reacting to the news, Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings tweeted, “What a run! 🙏.” Shortly after, Matt responded, “Referring to #Jeopardy, ‘you are half the man Ken Jennings is’ is a great compliment. Referring to life in general, it's an even greater one. Thanks for being you, Ken ♥️.”

Fellow Jeopardy! Hall of Famer Brad Rutter added, “Congrats on a fantastic run, @AmodioMatt! Most impressive, and I look forward to seeing what you do on @Jeopardy in the future. Much respect!” Matt took this opportunity to express his appreciation for Brad, who holds the Jeopardy! record for all-time winnings. In short, the Matt replied, “I have spent so many days rooting you on through the TV, to have your respect means more to me than I can properly put into words!”

Jeopardy! prodigy Buzzy Cohen also sent Matt an encouraging message, “Congrats to @AmodioMatt on your amazing run. It’s no surprise what a following you’ve built being such a kind and gracious champion. Welcome to being a Jeopardy loser with the rest of us!” He then wrote back, “Is this what that feels like? Huh. Not so bad.”

After his final Jeopardy! episode, Matt opened up in an exclusive interview with the show about what was running through this head. He admitted that he was “sad” but he was “also thinking back to all the good times.” Matt revealed that he was “replaying every question” and even though it felt “like every other day,” it just didn’t work out. With everything said and done, he’s happy he “didn’t take anything for granted” and he was looking forward to a good night’s rest.

“I always wanted to be a Jeopardy! champion and I accomplished that with one win. I’ve had a few more wins and with that, I think I will always have this as part of my life,” he told the quiz show. “I will know going into every bar trivia game that I play that I’m going to come in with a little intimidation factor. But also, I just like the badge that it represents as somebody who prioritizes knowledge and knowing things. [It’s] really a good one to have following me everywhere.”

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 stage points for the NASCAR Cup Series

    Every 2021 race, except the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is comprised of three stages — Stage 1, Stage 2 and the Final Stage. The Coca-Cola 600 added a fourth stage. Drivers who finish in the top 10 in Stage 1 and Stage 2 earn additional race points, with the winner of each stage […]

  • Diver discovers ancient sword that likely belonged to a crusader

    Diver discovers ancient sword that likely belonged to a crusader

  • Crusader sword recovered from Mediterranean seabed

    This sword is believed to have belonged to a crusaderwho sailed to the Holy Land almost a millennium agoLOCATION: Caesarea, IsraelThe 3.2 foot-long blade was recovered from the Mediterranean seabedby a sharp-eyed amateur diver, the Israel Antiquities Authority said(SOUNDBITE) (English) DIRECTOR OF MARINE ARCHAEOLOGY UNIT AT ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY, YAAKOV SHARVIT, SAYING:"It was amazing, amazing to see a beautiful sword like this. That means that behind all the conglomerate shells and the stones we have underneath, there is a real good preservation sword made of iron, most of it made of iron except probably the handle which usually were made of wood or any other material."The sword is believed to be around 900 years oldIt will be put on display after it has been cleaned and restored

  • Denver's pricey secondary looks like a waste of money so far

    Denver's offensive struggles are understandable given that their three fastest players are sidelined. Jerry Jeudy (ankle) has an outside chance of playing this week, but KJ Hamler (knee) is done for the year and Albert Okwuegbunam's pulled hamstring is still on the mend. In their three-game skid, Denver has been beaten deep over and over, allowing 17 pass plays of 20 or more yards.

  • Qualified immunity: Supreme Court sides with police, overturns denial of immunity in two cases

    The cases came to the Supreme Court as the nation grapples with questions about the use of force by police and legal protections for officers.

  • Fifteen of world’s top 20 bound for the Bahamas as Tiger Woods announces 2021 Hero World Challenge field

    An impressive array of past champions and world No. 1's are off to Albany.

  • Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword

    An Israeli scuba diver has salvaged an ancient sword off the country's Mediterranean coast that experts say dates back to the Crusaders. Israel's Antiquities Authority said Monday the man was on a weekend dive in northern Israel when he spotted a trove of ancient artifacts that included anchors, pottery and a meter-long (yard-long) sword. Experts say the area provided shelter for ancient ships and is home to many archaeological treasures, some dating back 4,000 years.

  • Kanye West officially changes name to Ye, has no middle or last name

    Kanye West is no more. A Los Angeles judge signed off on the rapper's petition to change his name to Ye. The 44-year-old has no legal middle or last name. Monday's decision comes less than two months after the Yeezy designer filed paperwork saying he was making the switch for "personal reasons," but did not elaborate.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Twin Cities gets "The Bachelorette" treatment

    Minnesota's Michelle Young sets off on another televised journey to (hopefully) find true love this week.Driving the news: Young, a teacher at a Burnsville public school, makes her debut Tuesday night as "The Bachelorette" in the latest season of the long-running dating show.Why it matters: Well, it really doesn't. But it's fun to cheer on a local leading lady, especially for those of us who identify as #BachelorNation fans. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axio

  • T.J. Watt on wrong end of ridiculous penalty vs Seahawks

    The officials botched this penalty on T.J. Watt.

  • ‘The Blacklist’: Diany Rodriguez Joins Season 9 Of NBC Drama Series

    EXCLUSIVE: Diany Rodriguez (Law & Order: Organized Crime) has joined the upcoming ninth season of NBC’s long-running drama series The Blacklist in a heavily recurring role. Rodriguez will play Weecha Xiu. With a tough physical presence and a hardened demeanor, Weecha is more than capable of defending herself against anyone who might threaten her or […]

  • Betty Lynn Dies: Thelma Lou, Barney Fife’s Girlfriend On ‘The Andy Griffith Show, Was 95

    Betty Lynn, a veteran actress who was best known as the girlfriend of bumbling sheriff’s deputy Barney Fife on television classic The Andy Griffith Show, has died at age 95. She passed on Saturday in Culver City, Calif. of an undisclosed but brief illness, according to the Andy Griffith Museum. Lynn appeared in 26 episodes […]

  • 5 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Costco This Fall

    With summer winding down, it's time to start thinking ahead to cozy fall days and all the delicious food that comes along with it, like Halloween candy and Thanksgiving feasts. While you probably...

  • Succession's 3rd season premiere seems to think it's still 2019

    A pandemic, presidential election, and failed insurrection later, the once-sharp show has no new ideas

  • Opinion: No sympathy for Nick Rolovich after Washington State fired him. Skipping vaccine was his call.

    The way ex-Washington State coach Nick Rolovich handled the state's vaccine mandate exposed him as a poor leader, a narcissist and a coward.

  • Lakers grab Avery Bradley off waivers, bring wing back to team

    With Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker out to start the season, the Lakers needed to add some depth.

  • Report: Baker Mayfield seeking second opinion

    Baker Mayfield received his MRI results and apparently didn’t like what he heard. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that the Browns quarterback is seeking a second opinion. Only after that will the Browns determine what to do at quarterback Thursday night against the Broncos. Case Keenum, though, surely is getting himself ready to play [more]

  • Report: Several players went to Jon Gruden’s house to say goodbye

    Raiders coach Jon Gruden abruptly resigned on Monday night, with no final address or farewell to the team. So some members of the team went to see Gruden. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that some players went to Gruden’s house to save goodbye to him. Glazer didn’t name names; it would be very interesting [more]

  • No. 1 Georgia is followed by Oklahoma after Iowa tumbles in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

    Georgia continued its hold on the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll with Oklahoma, Cincinnati moving up after Iowa's loss.