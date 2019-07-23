Jeopardy phenom James Holzhauer calls Browns 'the single worst bet to win the Super Bowl'

The hype around the Cleveland Browns is approaching a fever pitch.

For the first time since returning to the NFL in 1999, they appear to have a real solution at quarterback in Baker Mayfield.

He’s joined by a slew of exciting young talent on both sides of the ball, most notably pass rusher Myles Garrett, cornerback Denzel Ward and running back Nick Chubb.

And he’ll start the season with an ace in the hole after the Browns traded for All-Pro receiver Odell Beckham in the offseason.

For the first time in a long time, it’s good to be a Browns fan.

But one prominent sports bettor isn’t buying the hype — Jeopardy phenom James Holzhauer.

Holzhauer recently ensnared the attention of the TV-watching nation with a 32-game Jeopardy winning streak that earned him $2,463,216 courtesy of a seemingly endless knowledge base and aggressive betting style that changed how the gameshow is played.

A professional sports bettor, Holzhauer advised Football Morning in America’s Peter King and his readers to avoid the Browns like the plague on the futures market.

“But if you’re looking to invest in a futures ticket, I would say that the big thing to avoid is look away from the teams that have all the hype surrounding them,” Holzhauer said. “I can’t believe we live in a world where the Cleveland Browns are the most hyped team in the preseason. But I would say they’re probably the single worst bet to win the Super Bowl right now.”

While it’s a damper on the spirits of Browns fans, it’s probably best that they hold off on the angry tweets for now. While he’s clearly not buying the Browns hype, he’s not calling them the longest shot to win the Super Bowl.

He just doesn’t like them at their current price. As of the timing of this post, Vegas Insider listed the Browns at 20-1 to win the Super Bowl, alongside the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys.

They’re listed as high as 12-1 on Bovada, tied with the Chicago Bears and trailing only the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and Los Angeles Rams as betting favorites.

As for the teams Holzhauer likes? He went chalk.

“If I had to pick a team or two to make it to the Super Bowl, win the Super Bowl, the boring answer is the Patriots and the Rams. Everyone knows these guys are the best teams out there.”

