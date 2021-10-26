"Jeopardy!" Just Did This for the First Time Ever

If it seems like Jeopardy! has been in the news a lot lately, that's because it has been. After a slew of negative press involving the replacement of Alex Trebek as host, some lighter, more game-related news has also made the rounds. Back in July, contestant Matt Amodio began a winning streak that brought him a grand total of 38 games won and over $1.5 million in prize money. But now, as reported by Today, the person who dethroned Amodio has also helped the show break a record. Read on to see how current champion Jonathan Fisher made something happen for the very first time on Jeopardy!.

RELATED: Jeopardy! Just Shot Back at Fans Criticizing the Current Champ.

Fisher and Amodio made history together.

On Oct. 11, Fisher beat Amodio and another contestant, Jessica Stephens, meaning that Amodio's reign came to an end after 38 games. In fact, Stephens also bested Amodio, since she came in second during the episode in which he was dethroned.

Then, Fisher went on to a streak of his own. As of publication, he is still the current champion. On Friday, Oct. 22, he won his tenth game, which made for a Jeopardy! first. This is the first time in the show's 57-year history that back-to-back champions won at least 10 games each.

Amodio's streak put him on two major record lists.

With 38 games won, Amodio is in second place when it comes to the most games won in Jeopardy! history—Ken Jennings is still in the first place spot. In third place is James Holzhauer, who won 32 games. As for the list of highest winnings in regular season play (that's outside of special tournaments), Jennings tops the list with $2,520,700. Holzhauer comes in second with $2,462,216. Amodio is in the third spot with $1,518,601.

Fisher is still working his way up, but with his current 11 games won, he is tied with Arthur Chu in 10th place for most games won. The actor from Florida has won $245,100 so far.

Story continues

Amodio and Fisher could meet behind the podiums again.

Fisher now qualifies for the Tournament of Champions, which means that he could face off against Amodio again in the future. During an episode of the show, he told host Mayim Bialik, "It would be amazing. It's one of the highlights of my life to be here, but also to have played against Matt, so to do it again would just be icing on the cake." They two have also been joking around with each other on Twitter, including about there being a Jeopardy! crown.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The moment Fisher beat Amodio was emotional.

The Jeopardy! Twitter account shared the exchange that took place after Fisher won against Amodio when the show was over, but the cameras were still rolling. After Fisher collapsed onto his podium in awe, Amodio told him, "So, I'll see you in 37 games." He added, "Well deserved. That was excellent." Fisher responded, "Thank you, man."

RELATED: Tom Bergeron Just Revealed Why He Was Fired From Dancing With the Stars.