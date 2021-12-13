'Jeopardy!' Fans Don't Want to Accept the Show's Latest News About Amy Schneider

Hands down, this season of Jeopardy! has been unlike any other. Since kicking off in September with cohosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, the beloved game show has featured Jeopardy! champion after Jeopardy! champion. Now, viewers are on the edge of their seats waiting to see if current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider will defend her title for the 14th time. But what’s the hold up? Well, Jeopardy! is airing its first ever Professors Tournament.

“Welcome, everyone! We interrupt the impressive run of our current champion to bring you a new competition, the Jeopardy! Professors Tournament,” Mayim said on December 6. “It is these educators of higher learning that have aided in the journey of many of the great contestants on this stage, so it seems only fitting we feature a tournament highlighting them.”

With that, the first three professors set off to try to earn the grand prize of $100,000 and also a spot in the next Tournament of Champions. As folks may know, on December 3, Amy celebrated her 13th consecutive game win after she correctly answered Final Jeopardy!. In her signature way, the engineering manager had another runaway game and brought up her total earnings to a whopping $536,400. This figure officially placed her in fourth place in the show’s record books for the highest winnings for regular-season play. Leading in the top three spots are Jeopardy! champions Ken ($2,520,700), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Matt Amodio ($1,518,601), respectively.

But before signing off, Ken reminded folks that he and Amy will be returning in two weeks on December 20 when the Professors Tournament concludes. Unfortunately, this news didn’t sit well with everyone. “Two weeks without #Amy?! I don’t want it,” one person tweeted. “Simultaneously excited for the #Jeopardy Professors Tournament and sad I won't see Amy for two weeks,” a different fan said.

-I think this was my best performance so far. I mean, obviously, it was my highest total at the end, but I just felt on my game from start to finish. Speaking of the start... — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) December 3, 2021

While two weeks sounds like a long time, the first week has already flown by and Amy will be back on Jeopardy! right before Christmas. In the meantime, fans can keep up with her over on Twitter where she has been sharing game recaps and personal anecdotes. After her most recent win, the Ohio native shared her post-game thoughts.

“I think this was my best performance so far,” she wrote. “I mean, obviously, it was my highest total at the end, but I just felt on my game from start to finish.”

We felt that too, Amy! And you can bet we’re counting down the days until we see her compete again.

