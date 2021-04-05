Jeopardy contestant takes shot at Packers’ field goal on Aaron Rodgers’ first show

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his debut as guest host on Jeopardy today, and one contestant took the opportunity to address the way the Packers’ season came to an end.

On Final Jeopardy, when the contestants write down their answers to the last clue, one contestant didn’t try to answer and instead referenced the ending of the Packers’ NFC Championship Game loss to the Buccaneers, when Packers coach Matt LaFleur chose to kick a field goal on fourth-and-goal instead of keeping Rodgers on the field to try to score a touchdown and tie the game with a two-point conversion.

“Who wanted to kick that field goal?” the contestant wrote.

Rodgers responded, “That is a great question. Should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today it’s incorrect.”

After the Packers’ loss, Rodgers made clear that the field goal was not his decision, although he also said he understood LeFleur’s thinking.

Jeopardy contestant takes shot at Packers’ field goal on Aaron Rodgers’ first show originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

    Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike had their chances at championships for Stanford that fell short before the sisters celebrated one together in San Antonio when the Cardinal finally won again. Kate Starbird, Nicole Powell, Candice Wiggins and countless others were also part of talented Stanford teams that didn't end their seasons by cutting down the nets. “It’s heartbreaking to go through that,” recalled Tara VanDerveer, who completed her 35th year coaching Stanford by capturing the program's first NCAA championship since 1992.