A 'Jeopardy!' contestant left interim host Aaron Rodgers speechless by referencing a controversial Packers' play

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scott Davis
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
aaron rodgers
Aaron Rodgers on "Jeopardy!" via "Jeopardy!"/ABC

  • Aaron Rodgers' stint as the host of "Jeopardy!" begins on Monday.

  • During "Final Jeopardy," a contested asked why the Packers kicked a field goal in NFC title game.

  • Rodgers had to take a moment before saying, "That's a great question."

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Aaron Rodgers had the tables turned on him while hosting "Jeopardy!"

In a clip of Rodgers' turn as the host of the game show, a contestant during "Final Jeopardy" wrote, "Who wanted to kick that field goal?"

The question was a reference to the Green Bay Packers' fatal decision to kick a field goal, down by eight, with two minutes remaining in the NFC Championship. Though the field goal cut the lead to five points, Rodgers and the Packers never got the ball back, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it to the Super Bowl.

Rodgers put his head down in silence, nodded, then said, "That is a great question," before regaining his composure.

Rodgers' answer in January, after the game, wasn't much different. He stopped short of blaming the decision on head coach Matt LeFleur, but also suggested he would have put the ball in his own hands to attempt a game-tying touchdown and two-point conversion.

"It wasn't my decision," Rodgers told reporters, later adding that he believed he was going to have four chances to score - that is, not kicking a field goal on fourth down.

Rodgers' turn as host begins at 7 P.M. ET on Monday.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Aaron Rodgers 'would love to' host 'Jeopardy' full time despite trolling from contestant

    Would Aaron Rodgers retire early if offered the "Jeopardy" job full time?

  • Jeopardy contestant takes shot at Packers’ field goal on Aaron Rodgers’ first show

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his debut as guest host on Jeopardy today, and one contestant took the opportunity to address the way the Packers’ season came to an end. On Final Jeopardy, when the contestants write down their answers to the last clue, one contestant didn’t try to answer and instead referenced the ending [more]

  • Would Aaron Rodgers accept the 'Jeopardy!' host gig? 'Hell yeah, I would'

    Packers QB and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers opened up to USA TODAY's Gary Levin about guest hosting "Jeopardy!" and more.

  • Watch: Aaron Rodgers talks at length about experience of hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

    "Jeopardy!" episodes guest hosted by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will begin airing nationally on Monday, April 5. The three-time NFL MVP provided a behind-the-scenes look at the experience during a 10-minute interview with the show. ...

  • Football star Aaron Rodgers loves 'Jeopardy!' and has a game plan to succeed Alex Trebek

    The Green Bay Packers quarterback begins a two-week stint as guest host on Monday.

  • Aaron Rodgers teases potential viral moment during his ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes

    One "Jeopardy!" contestant took a shot at the Packers during Final Jeopardy of one of Aaron Rodgers' upcoming episodes.

  • It sounds like Aaron Rodgers prepared pretty extensively to be Jeopardy's next guest host

    His team has won the Super Bowl, but now, Aaron Rodgers may be taking on his toughest challenge yet: pretending to be interested in Jeopardy! contestants' personal anecdotes. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is set to begin a stint as Jeopardy! guest host on Monday. While he may seem like an unlikely pick, Rodgers has a relationship with the show, having won on Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2015. It seems he's done quite a bit of preparation, too, telling ESPN he watched "hours and hours and hours of episodes" and took "pages and pages and pages" of notes. "Literally, I studied for this like no other," Rodgers told ESPN. "I wanted to absolutely just crush it." In fact, Rodgers recalled that producers seemed surprised he was "so prepared," explaining, "I think everyone was like, 'Whoa, OK, this guy kind of knows what he's doing here.'" In an interview on the show's YouTube channel, Rodgers also recalled thinking when he was a contestant on the show that taking over for Alex Trebek when he retires would be "a dream job," and he described the nostalgia he has about watching Jeopardy! as a kid when it was "a staple" in his grandparents' house. Following Trebek's death last year, Jeopardy! has brought in a series of guest hosts starting with Ken Jennings and followed by Mike Richards, Katie Couric, and, controversially, Dr. Oz. Like the past few guests, Rodgers will be hosting for two weeks, after which he'll be passing the baton over to CNN's Anderson Cooper. The show has yet to select a replacement for Trebek, but when asked in a USA Today interview whether he'd host the show permanently, Rodgers said, "Hell yeah, I would." Guest host @AaronRodgers12 is honored to have shared the stage with Alex when he won #CelebrityJeopardy in 2015. pic.twitter.com/XRHQ7CetPQ — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 5, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe GOP's cultural impotenceThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemGonzaga-Baylor may be the most anticipated college basketball title game since 2005

  • Aaron Rodgers: I’d love to be the full-time host of Jeopardy

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ stint as the guest host of Jeopardy will air over the next two weeks and it won’t be his last time filling Alex Trebek’s shoes if he has his way. Rodgers made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Monday to promote his hosting gig on the show and answer a few [more]

  • Packers’ Aaron Rodgers starts Monday as ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host. Get a sneak peek.

    He admitted to being nervous about the gig.

  • 22 Indian security members killed in Maoist attack - govt official

    (Reuters) -At least 22 members of Indian security forces were killed in a central Indian state by Maoist fighters, in one of the bloodiest attacks by the extreme left-wing insurgent group this year, officials said on Sunday. Security personnel belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force's elite CoBRA unit, the District Reserve Guard, and the Special Task Force were attacked on Saturday in the tribal-dominated Chhattisgarh state during an anti-insurgency operation. "We can confirm that 22 of Indian force members have been killed by Maoist fighters," said a senior government official in Raipur, the capital of mineral-rich Chhattisgarh.

  • Bucks' Holiday says signing extension was easy decision

    MILWAUKEE (AP) Jrue Holiday says it was an easy decision to sign a contract extension in his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks. Holiday pretty much knew he wanted to stay in Milwaukee for years to come once he spoke to team officials shortly after they paid a steep price to acquire him. General manager Jon Horst made it apparent how much the Bucks valued the veteran guard.

  • Todd McShay talks Mac Jones, Najee Harris ahead of NFL draft

    ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay released his Mock Draft 4.0 last week featuring eight Alabama players selected in the first two rounds, including five projected first-rounders. McShay projected four Alabama players to land in the top 10, including quarterback Mac Jones (No. 3, San Francisco 49ers), wide receiver DeVonta Smith (No. 6, Miami Dolphins), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (No. 8, Detroit Lions) and cornerback Patrick Surtain II (No. 9, Denver Broncos).

  • Poll: Half of GOP believe Capitol riot falsehoods

    In the months after a mob of Trump supporters staged a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, the former president and his allies have pushed false and misleading narratives about the siege that left five dead.And these false claims appear to be resonating with Republican voters. An exclusive Reuters/Ipsos poll out Monday shows about half of Republicans believe the Capitol attack was largely a non-violent protest, or that it was the handiwork of left-wing activists "trying to make Trump look bad."In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump said the rioters posed "zero threat." Other prominent Republicans, such as Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, have publicly questioned whether Trump supporters were behind the riot.Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz made a similar claim the very day of the deadly attack. "Some of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters, they were masquerading as Trump supporters."That theory was debunked by the director of the FBI last month."We have not seen evidence of that at this date, certainly."Hundreds of Trump supporters - motivated by the ex-presidents false claims of a stolen election - climbed the walls of the Capitol building, smashed windows, beat and assaulted police officers and forced their way into Congress where lawmakers inside were voting to certify Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory.The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that the same false claims of election fraud that motivated the rioters remain very much in vogue within the former president's party: six in ten still believe the November election was "stolen" from him.It's a claim Trump repeated in February."This election was rigged."A spokesperson for the Republican National Committee said its members condemned the Capitol attack. A representative for Trump did not respond to requests for comment. According to the Reuters poll, Trump remains the most popular figure in the party with a majority of Republicans saying he should seek the White House again in 2024.

  • These delicious vegan recipes are super easy to make — Joey Skladany will show you how

    Put them in your dinner lineup this week. The post These delicious vegan recipes are super easy to make — Joey Skladany will show you how appeared first on In The Know.

  • Maren Morris Has a Spot-On Message for Moms Insecure About Their Post-Baby Bodies

    “[I] am never saying ‘trying to get my body back’ again. No one took it.”

  • Jets trade Sam Darnold to Carolina Panthers

    The Jets have made a quarterback decision, trading Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for draft picks.

  • Fauci says federal government won't mandate vaccine passports

    Vaccine passports have already become a controversial — and partisan — issue

  • Aaron Rodgers Could Be the Best ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Yet

    The three-time NFL MVP watched "hours and hours and hours of episodes" ahead of his two-week stint on the show.

  • Atletico dealt another title blow after defeat by Sevilla

    Atletico Madrid stumbled again in La Liga on Sunday as they were beaten 1-0 by Sevilla, giving Barcelona the chance to move to within a point of the top of the table on Monday.

  • WATCH: Why has Marcus Smart beefed with Joel Embiid since they were in college?

    The origin story of their enmity reportedly begins here.