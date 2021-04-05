A 'Jeopardy!' contestant left interim host Aaron Rodgers speechless by referencing a controversial Packers' play

Aaron Rodgers on "Jeopardy!" via "Jeopardy!"/ABC

Aaron Rodgers' stint as the host of "Jeopardy!" begins on Monday.

During "Final Jeopardy," a contested asked why the Packers kicked a field goal in NFC title game.

Rodgers had to take a moment before saying, "That's a great question."

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Aaron Rodgers had the tables turned on him while hosting "Jeopardy!"

In a clip of Rodgers' turn as the host of the game show, a contestant during "Final Jeopardy" wrote, "Who wanted to kick that field goal?"

The question was a reference to the Green Bay Packers' fatal decision to kick a field goal, down by eight, with two minutes remaining in the NFC Championship. Though the field goal cut the lead to five points, Rodgers and the Packers never got the ball back, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it to the Super Bowl.

Rodgers put his head down in silence, nodded, then said, "That is a great question," before regaining his composure.

Rodgers' answer in January, after the game, wasn't much different. He stopped short of blaming the decision on head coach Matt LeFleur, but also suggested he would have put the ball in his own hands to attempt a game-tying touchdown and two-point conversion.

"It wasn't my decision," Rodgers told reporters, later adding that he believed he was going to have four chances to score - that is, not kicking a field goal on fourth down.

Rodgers' turn as host begins at 7 P.M. ET on Monday.

Read the original article on Insider