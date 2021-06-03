A 'Jeopardy!' clue asked which team Gordie Howe played for. No one got it right.

Mayim Bialik's two-week turn as "Jeopardy!" host kicks off Monday, May 31.

Detroit Red Wings fans watching "Jeopardy!" on Monday were probably screaming at the TV when contestants were stumped by a clue about a Detroit sports legend.

In the "There is an 'I' in team" category, the $1,000 clue was: "Gordie Howe played for this NHL team from 1946 to 1971."

It was followed by silence from all three contestants.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Gordie Howe in action during the 1960s.

Guest host Mayim Bialik revealed the Detroit Red Wings as the correct answer and added a fact about Alex Trebek's Gordie Howe fandom.

"Gordie Howe was Alex's favorite player," Bialik said.

You can watch the unacceptable moment below.

