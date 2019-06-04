'Jeopardy!' champion comes up just short of all-time record

James Holzhauer came into Monday’s episode of Jeopardy! with a 32 game win streak and a whopping $2,462,216 in winnings. And even though some major news outlets like the Washington Post and The New York Times had already revealed James lost, it was still a thrilling ending.

Going into the Final Jeopardy, James was not the money leader. He opted to make a conservative wager in hopes the leading contestant, Emma Boettcher, would make a mistake. Instead, the librarian from Illinois got the answer correct and wagered enough that James could not have beaten her regardless of his wager.

James was only $60,000 behind Ken Jennings historic win total. And considering James averaged $77,000 a game, it seemed likely he was going to become the all-time leader. But alas, Emma had other ideas, and her win set Twitter ablaze.

James live tweeted throughout the game and ended with the message, “To everyone: Thanks for the support, and remember to be good humans.”

Despite his impressive streak coming to an end, it should be fun to see what happens when James appears in the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.