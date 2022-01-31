Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider reveals pick for permanent host

Eat This, Not That!

There are several approved outpatient treatments for patients with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 that have been shown to prevent progression to severe disease, hospitalization and/or death. The current treatments include monoclonal antibodies (Sotrovimab) and antivirals (Paxlovid, Molnupiravir and Remdesivir). Each of these medications are appropriate for patients who have mild to moderate disease, do not require oxygen or hospitalization, are within a specific time frame of symptoms and