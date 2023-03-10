Jenson Button attributes ‘Days of Thunder’ to love for NASCAR
UK native Jenson Button may not have had firsthand experience with NASCAR, but all it took was one movie to get him hooked.
Jenson Button thought he would enter NASCAR in "a lower category" but is excited to enter the family-oriented series at the Cup level with Mobil 1 support.
Organisers have revealed ticket prices for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, while Jenson Button has signed up to three NASCAR races and Red Bull boss Christian Horner has confirmed engine talks with McLaren
