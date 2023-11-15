Jenson Button: Americanisation of F1 is a good thing

Jenson Button lives in California with his American wife - Formula 1/Clive Mason

Jenson Button is well aware of the chatter surrounding this week’s Las Vegas Grand Prix and whether it represents progress for Formula One or another step towards the selling of its soul. But for him there is no question. The sport’s American expansion is good news. And the 2009 champion is not sure we are stopping at three races.

“I don’t think it would be a problem having four races here,” Button insists. “The US is massive. Look at California, it’s bigger than the UK. As long as we keep the classic circuits – the Monacos, the Silverstones, the Monzas – and as long as the track is a fun one to watch and to drive... I think they should check out Road Atlanta. It’s incredible.”

Button’s fondness for all things American is perhaps unsurprising. He is married to one after all; model Brittny Ward, with whom he has a four-year-old son Hendrix, and a three-year-old daughter Lenny. They live in California, close to Bel Air, in the west of Los Angeles.

Button jokes it will be a “quick four-hour drive” across Death Valley to reach this week’s race, which he believes can be transformative in bringing a new audience to the sport.

“We have COTA [Austin’s Circuit of the America’s] for the racing,” Button says. “I know the drivers love that track; fast, flowing, tough, bumpy. That is the one where I think we all love to watch the racing.

“I think this one’s going to be very special because it’s going to bring in another audience. Everyone is going to tune in to see what happens in Vegas this week. It is going to be crazy. The Sphere. Driving down the Strip. Yeah, this race is going to have a lot of eyeballs on it.”

‘I can’t believe it’s 14 years since I won’

Speaking ahead of the release on Wednesday of the new Keanu Reeves-fronted Disney documentary Brawn: The Impossible F1 Story, Button says there is something rather apt about the fact that it should be coming out just as the sport ramps up for a race around the gambling capital of the world. If ever a team hit the jackpot it was Ross Brawn’s eponymous team in 2009, bought off Honda for the princely sum of £1.

“I can’t believe it’s been 14 years already,” Button says, shaking his head. “I think for so long I was head-down, living in the moment, looking to the future. Time just passes you by. Then we had Covid. Then we had kids. You kind of move on. So for me when Keanu and the team got in touch and said ‘We want to make a documentary about 2009’, I was like ‘Wow, that’s really cool for many reasons.”

Button believes that Reeves has done “a bloody good job” as presenter. “He loves motorsport,” he insists. “He loves sport. But more importantly, I think he just loves a good story. He’s a storyteller. A friend told him ‘Did you hear this story about this F1 team that was bought for a pound and they won the world championship?’ And he was like ‘No way’. And he looked into it and he got excited.”

Reeves, left, presents the story of Button's extraordinary F1 championship victory in 2009 - Alessio Barbanti

Button personally found the process cathartic, the highs and lows, even if it was not all comfortable viewing.

“I loved episodes one, two and four,” he says. “But if I had to watch the whole thing again, I wouldn’t watch episode three [in which, after six wins in the first seven races Button’s form stutters as his competitors close in]. But it’s part of the story. You know, if we’d sailed to the championship, it wouldn’t have been quite the same. It was because of the slump of the car and my slump personally that it was exciting.

“And looking back now I’m okay to say that I struggled mentally; that I wasn’t strong enough at times.

“Then I wouldn’t have. I didn’t know how to pull myself out of that hole. I wouldn’t even talk to my close circle about it. I was just short with them a lot of the time. Now I would. I’ve grown up a lot. I’m not afraid to be open with my feelings and my weaknesses. I feel it’s a strength of mine rather than a weakness.

“It’s nice to see that that change has happened in sport more generally. People are more open about their mental health.”

Button’s final drive in Brazil that year, when he came through from 14th on the grid to take the fifth place he needed to wrap up the title, came about after an emotional father-son chat in the hotel the night before. And the 43-year-old admits that the scenes involving John, who died in 2014, are some of the toughest to watch back.

The documentary, in particular, references a story about how, as a boy, Button had pretended to be asleep in the back of the car on the way back from a kart race and heard his father say he did not think his son had what it took. He used it as fuel to spur him on.

“But what the filmmakers left out,” Button adds. “Is that I actually told dad in Brazil that I’d heard what he said. It was a tough watch that last episode but I’m so grateful. I think they did an incredible job and I’m very lucky to have that now, for me and for my kids. They’re going to have something to watch. There’s not just this ‘title-winning season’, you know what I mean? They see people’s input and their opinions on it.”

‘Will Vegas be good? I don’t know’

Button’s thoughts turn back to Las Vegas and this week’s race. He says that had you told him back in 2009 that the sport would now be racing around the Las Vegas Strip he would never have believed you. “It was still Formula One, still the pinnacle of motorsport. But would I have dreamt of racing in Vegas back then? No way. We would never have raced in Vegas. It would have seemed almost as outlandish as that year.

“Is Vegas going to be any good as a race? I don’t know. But I mean, the circuit actually looks a lot more fun than I expected. It’s fast. It’s low-downforce, low temperature, night lights. It’s going to be so, so difficult to get tyre temperature. This is not an easy situation to find yourself in. And everyone wants a great show. So it’s tough. But I’m excited for it.”