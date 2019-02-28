Jenrry Mejia strikes out side in spring debut, says he can be better than he was with Mets originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Formerly banned reliever Jenrry Mejia had a successful return to the mound Thursday as he closed out the Red Sox' spring 13-5 win over the Nationals.

Mejia received a lifetime ban from MLB in 2016 after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs for the third time. The ex-Mets reliever was reinstated last July and signed with Boston in the offseason.

In Thursday's ninth-inning appearance, Mejia struck out the side and walked one batter while showing off an impressive cutter and slider. He was asked after the game whether he believes he can be the same pitcher he was during his time with the Mets.

"Maybe better," Mejia said. "I'm working hard for it. Why not? I'm 29, before I was 24. Four more years. I think I'm gonna be better. God help me."

Mejia still has a long road to make it onto the major league club as his contract doesn't include an invite to big-league camp. But if he continues to show the stuff that was put on display on Thursday, he may be able to help out what looks to be a thin bullpen at some point this season.

