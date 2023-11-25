Jennings shades Witherspoon, Seahawks in spicy Instagram post originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers celebrated Thanksgiving by feasting on the Seattle Seahawks 31-13 on Thursday at Lumen Field.

But after the game, San Francisco receiver Jauan Jennings wasn't finished chirping. He trolled the Seahawks with a post on Instagram.

"Pay them folks that much money to be missing tackles," Jennings wrote on Instagram with the hashtag #makingmillionsmiss.

Jennings only had one catch in the 49ers' win, but it was a big one -- and it was the play he was referring to in his Instagram caption.

On third-and-7 from the Seahawks' 25-yard line, Jennings caught a pass from quarterback Brock Purdy about three yards short of the first-down marker. Three Seahawks defenders -- including standout rookie Devon Witherspoon -- swarmed to Jennings, who looked like he'd go down short of the sticks.

But the 26-year-old receiver made two defenders miss and kept his legs churning up to the 19-yard line to move the chains. It kept the 49ers' drive alive. Six plays later, San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey plunged across the goal line for a touchdown and a 14-3 lead.

In 10 games this season, Jennings has tallied 14 catches for 196 yards. Nine of his 14 catches moved the chains, correlating with the "Third-and-Jauan" nickname he earned last season.

