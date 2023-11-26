Jennings County sophomore Mollie Ernstes following win over South Bend Washington
Jennings County sophomore Mollie Ernstes dropped 25 points in a 62-58 victory over South Bend Washington on Saturday.
Jennings County sophomore Mollie Ernstes dropped 25 points in a 62-58 victory over South Bend Washington on Saturday.
The Buckeyes are now outside the top 5.
Jalen Johnson landed hard on his left wrist after trying to throw down a dunk over Kyle Kuzma on Saturday night.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.
San Jose State misses out on the title game despite beating UNLV on Saturday.
Verstappen capped the most dominant season ever in fitting fashion.
Stoops is the winningest coach in Kentucky history.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
When Auburn had Alabama on the ropes late Saturday night, a hero emerged from the fray and ended the game with an all-time Iron Bowl moment. The name's Bond. Isaiah Bond.
Rivalry weekend is in the books. It didn't lack for drama either.
No. 4 Washington closed out an undefeated regular season in dramatic fashion.
Florida State is 12-0 heading into the ACC championship game.
On the 10th anniversary of the Kick Six, Alabama returned the favor by ripping out Auburn's heart.
It's Rivalry Week, alright.
Stunned into silence at the sudden reversal of the Iron Bowl, Auburn fans tried to find shards of hope in devastation.
Johnson also argued with Mike Tomlin during the game.
The Chiefs' receiver woes continue.
McCarron will be available as backup for Jake Browning.
Michigan State has found its new head football coach.
One of Boyle's two interceptions against the Dolphins resulted in a pick-6 off a Hail Mary attempt.
Andy Cole held the record previously by reaching 50 goals in 65 Premier League games.