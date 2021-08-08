Jennifer Valente helps pull U.S. even with China in gold medals count after cycling win

Team USA's Jennifer Valente won the Olympic gold medal in the women's cycling omnium event on Sunday.

The big picture: Japan's Yumi Kajihara won silver and the Netherlands' Kirsten Wild took bronze. It was Valente's second Tokyo Games medal, after winning bronze Tuesday in the team pursuit.

Valente's win, along with the American women's basketball team's victory over Japan minutes later saw the U.S. pull equal with China for the most gold medals at the Tokyo Games — 38 each, with hours to go until the closing ceremony.

