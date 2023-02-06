Jennifer Mountain and Ann Schatz recap barnburner between No. 7 Utah and Oregon
Pac-12 Networks' Jennifer Mountain and Ann Schatz recap the offensive battle between Alissa Pili, No. 7 Utah and Endiya Rogers, Oregon.
The Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is ready for the Grammys.
When it comes to his association with Fedor Emelianenko, Scott Coker has very few regrets. But allow him a couple wishful indulgences.
One college basketball analyst is taking note of Texas’ upward trajectory.
Auto Club Speedway will convert from a 2-mile track to a short track. The track will not be ready to host NASCAR in 2024 and could miss the 2025 season.
Two members of the same corner argued with each other at Bellator 290, leading to a tense moment that required security to separate them.
It was the Hoosiers' first win over a No. 1 in more than a decade.
No. 7 Utah women's basketball beat Oregon 100-92 in Eugene. The contest was the highest scoring game of the 2022-23 slate to date. Alissa Pili scored 30 points, her most as a Ute. Meanwhile, Endiya Rogers scored a career-high 35 points for the Ducks. This was the first-ever road sweep for Utah at the Oregon schools.
Former Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn said on Sunday that the United States is in “pretty good shape” and he does not expect a recession during the first two quarters of 2023. “I think that people … have been really worried about a recession in the first and second quarter of this year,” Cohn told…
The NFL unveiled its reimagined Pro Bowl Games over the weekend, culminating with Sunday's series of events and an NFC win over the AFC.
For the second consecutive year, the NASCAR Cup Series will kick off its season with an exhibition race inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
What will the latest Coaches college basketball poll be on February 6th? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
"It's really significant. It's always been on my bucket list,” said Rodgers of the win at Pebble.
Alycia Parks secured a stunning upset win over WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia in the Open Metropole de Lyon final to clinch her first career title.
The Nets preferred the Mavericks' trade package over the Lakers could handle, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The 11-year-old son of the Colts legend connects with Stefon Diggs during Pro Bowl Games festivities in Las Vegas.
Why slam a water bottle and get a technical foul? “A lot of things ... were being overlooked,” he says.
The week started with the most coordinated athletes in the world tossing water balloons and playing dodgeball and ended with a series of defense-averse flag football games. And it was kind of ... good?
Jalen Ramsey accidentally laid out Tyreek Hill at the goal line during the Pro Bowl 😅
Joe Montana believes Jimmy Garoppolo should be the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023.