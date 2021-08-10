Jennifer Lopez's Milk-Bath Manicure Will Make You Want to Give Up Nail Art
Image Source: Getty / John Sciulli
In a time of intricate, detailed nail-art designs, Jennifer Lopez is making a case for simple milk-bath manicures. The singer's go-to nail artist, Tom Bachik, posted a close-up photo of her new manicure on Instagram and captioned it, "There's nothing like a summer fresh sheer white" - and we couldn't agree more.
As much as we love this summer's hottest nail-art trends, there's no denying how refreshing a simple, clean manicure is. For the pared-down mani, it looks like J Lo ditched the gel extensions and opted for her natural nails to be filed to a soft, oval shape. Then Bachik used the nail-polish shade Be the Light ($25) from Bio Seaweed Gel to get the opaque, milky-white hue.
The milk-bath nail trend is an oldie but goodie, and one you'll definitely want to try before summer is over.