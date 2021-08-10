Jennifer Lopez Set To Perform At Global Citizen Live Event

Jennifer Lopez is returning to her hometown of New York City to take the stage for an event organized by Global Citizen. The organization announced on Monday that the superstar singer, actress, and entrepreneur will perform on the Great Lawn in Central Park on September 25, as part of their upcoming Global Citizen Live event.

“Ms. Lopez’s involvement in Global Citizen Live is a wonderful progression from our partnership during the Vax Live campaign, event and primetime broadcast,” Katie Hill, SVP, Global Citizen, said in a statement. “With her help, we were able to secure 26 million COVID-19 vaccine doses but our work for vaccine equity continues as the pandemic continues to spread. We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez to our Central Park stage on September 25th to continue our impact together.”

The Global Citizen Live event will serve as a moment of unity across six continents. According to a press release, celebrities and public figures in Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles, Sydney and more will call on governments, corporations and philanthropists to “make new commitments to defend the planet and defeat poverty, focusing on climate change, vaccine equity and famine.”

Lopez is coming off a rousing performance at President Biden’s Inauguration in January. Following the swearing-in of Vice President Harris, and just minutes before President Biden took his oath of office, Jennifer Lopez performed a medley of “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” – with a nod to her 1999 hit “Let’s Get Loud.”

Upon her arrival to Washington, D.C., the artist shared a photo with members of the military, tweeting, “What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and every day. Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans.”

