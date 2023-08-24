Jennifer Lawrence’s latest look is fuelling our obsession with massive wide-leg trousers

Jennifer Lawrence has perfected transitional dressing.

As summer begins to cool into autumn, the No Hard Feelings star made a casual appearance in New York City, delivering a perfect example of how to dress for the changing seasons.

Lawrence’s latest outfit exemplified her recent penchant for minimalist colours and silhouettes. She opted for a billowing pair of pleated wide-leg trousers by Co, which came in a deep navy blue. For the top half of the look, she coordinated with a black scoop-neck T-shirt, a bright cornflower-blue collared button-up and a diamond tennis necklace.

The rest of the ensemble continued the minimalist theme, with the actor wearing glossy black pumps with a kitten heel from Celine, black Lu Goldie square sunglasses, and an olive-green leather tote bag by Loewe.

Gotham - Getty Images

Gotham - Getty Images

Lawrence paired her Lu Goldie shades and Loewe tote with breezy wide-leg trousers on another New York City outing recently too. Accompanied by her husband, gallery director Cooke Maroney, she strolled the Upper West Side in a crisp ivory vest, black slacks with a mid-rise fit and a drawstring waistline, and black sandals. Other accessories included a delicate silver chain necklace, a matching silver bracelet, and her diamond engagement ring.

Gotham - Getty Images

For Harper’s Bazaar’s May 2016 cover story, Lawrence talked about how she entered the fashion world as a then-up-and-coming celebrity.

“I think I started paying attention to fashion as soon as paparazzi started happening a few years ago,” she said at the time. “I was not ready. I was like, ‘What do I wear?’ I had to start paying attention. When I turned 25 it got easier because I know, ‘This is you, this is not you.’”

