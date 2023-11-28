Jennifer Lawrence addresses speculation she’s had cosmetic surgery on her eyes

Jennifer Lawrence has shut down speculation that she has undergone cosmetic surgery.

People began to question whether the Hunger Games star had some tweakments following her appearance at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week runway show in September.

At the time, social media users suggested that she had done something to her eyes, claiming her tear troughs were virtually non-existent.

In light of the commentary, the 33-year-old has now addressed the gossip during a chat with Kylie Jenner for Interview Magazine’s Winter 2023 issue.

During their conversation, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner spoke about how her initial passion for creating lip kits was born from her desire to have “big, fat, juicy lips” and overlining them to achieve it.

In response, the Passenger star revealed that since she has started working with a new make-up artist, Hung Vanngo, people have begun to speculate that she has gone under the knife: “That’s really, really cool.

Lawarence pictured in September attending Dior's runway show in Paris (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

“And I also think it’s incredible what make-up can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery.”

“I’m like: ‘I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing make-up’. Well, apparently, I’ve had full plastic surgery,” Lawrence added, referring to the accusations fans have made about her appearance.

Following Lawrence’s comments, Jenner opened up about using lip fillers and said it’s frustrating to hear people speculate on the kinds of tweakments she’s undergone based on how her face looked when she was 12 years-old.

To which Lawrence added of her own experience: “I have the same thing. I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like: ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m ageing’.

“Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like: ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.’”