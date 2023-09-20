Jennifer Connelly’s 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Is On The Market

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

And it's pretty sweet...

Once owned by Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Connelly and purchased in the year 2000, a Matador Red 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme has now been listed for sale in Santa Monica, California. Not just another classic car, this particular Cutlass Supreme has been graced with a storied past and presents a unique opportunity for aficionados and collectors alike.

The Cutlass Supreme has a long and illustrious history that dates back to 1966. As the pinnacle of Oldsmobile luxury, the Cutlass Supreme went through various iterations and body styles until 1997. The 1970s, in particular, were a golden era for this model, which at one point even gained the title of America's best-selling car. The 1972 version you now see on the market boasts the 350 cubic-inch V8 engine, coupled with a 3-speed automatic transmission, reflecting the mechanical zeitgeist of its time.

While the car's legacy is notable, what sets this 1972 Oldsmobile apart is its long-term ownership by Jennifer Connelly. Imagine cruising down the boulevard with the top down, just as the actress might have, in a car fitted with power-operated black convertible top, power steering, power windows, and power-assisted front disc brakes.

The exterior is a vibrant Matador Red, a hue that has been refreshed at least once in its lifetime. Complementing its body are chrome bumpers and body-side moldings. But it's the 14-inch Super Stock II wheels with red accents that truly catch the eye. These are outfitted with 225/70 BFGoodrich Radial T/A white-letter tires, the grip of which has been renewed earlier in 2023 along with the brake master cylinder, rear wheel cylinders, and brake hoses.

The interior of the car serves up its own flavor of luxury and comfort. It features black front and rear bench seats with a fold-down armrest up front, perfectly matching the color-coordinated dashboard and door panels. While the car comes with a factory-fitted power-adjustable front seat, faux woodgrain trim accents, and even a push-button AM/FM radio, a more modern touch has been added. A Pioneer CD stereo system has been discreetly installed beneath the dashboard and linked to an amplifier and aftermarket speakers, offering a superior auditory experience compared to the original sound system.

Although the car does come fitted with air conditioning, it's worth noting that the system will require some tweaking to provide that much-needed cool air.

Under the hood, the Cutlass Supreme runs on a Rocket 350 cubic inch V8 engine adorned with a four-barrel carburetor. For its new journey to the market, the car has received several mechanical updates in 2023, including a new throttle cable, a PerTronix electronic ignition system, and a host of replacements such as the battery, coolant overflow tank, distributor cap, fuel filter, air filter, and spark plugs.

This is not just a vintage car but a piece of Americana—steeped in Hollywood glamour and classic automotive history. Jennifer Connelly's 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme invites its next owner to not just drive but to journey through a rich tapestry of American culture and style.

