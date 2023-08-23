Jennifer Aniston looks incredible in a cut-out sports bra and high-waist leggings

NBC - Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston's love of fitness and wellness is no secret. As well as looking after herself with an extensive skincare regime that includes a salmon sperm facial (yes, really), the actress always makes time for a workout. And while she's previously discussed her love of yoga, lately the star has been trusting her exercise regime to Pvolve.

In fact, Jennifer is *such* a fan of the program (that focuses on functional movement and uses resistance-based equipment, make sure to check out Women's Health UK's review if you're interested), she announced her partnership with the company back in June.

We've finally glimpsed the result of that partnership, with Pvolve's Instagram account sharing a video to promote its new campaign starring Jen herself, natch. In the short clip, Jen can be seen in action as she stretches and participates in a number of exercises involving equipment including resistance bands, exercise balls and sliders.

And it's safe to say the 54-year-old actress looks amazing throughout. Not only is she *so* toned as she breezes through each drill, but her all-black 'fit consisting of a cut-out sports bra and high-waisted leggings is seriously chic AF.

Jen's fans clearly agreed, taking to the comments section to write:

That’s our girl!! 💪 💪

What a queen

MOTHER IS MOTHERING

She is the moment 🔥🔥

Look how gorgeous she is🔥🔥🥵

Yep, we couldn't agree more.

If you love Jen's look as much as we do and want to copy her style, we've rounded up similar black cut-out sports bras to shop now:

We can't wait to see what Jen and Pvolve do next.

