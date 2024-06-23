Jennerstown Speedway delivers thrilling finishes on Children's Hospital Night

JENNERSTOWN — Following a concert by Silver Screen and an autograph session, the racing at Jennerstown Speedway was as hot as the late June temperatures on Saturday night.

Ken Burkholder won a thriller in the Integrity Coatings Chargers to begin feature racing.

Burkholder took the lead from Aaron Luteri with nine laps to go. Before the leaders made it back to the stripe, Carley Awtey spun, bringing out a caution.

On the restart, Nick Niemiec passed Burkholder for the lead. The two dueled to the finish, but Niemiec got loose on the final turn, allowing Burkholder to take the checkered flag by 0.022. Donald Lybarger Jr. finished third.

Jason Busch gained the lead on Lap 3 of the Stoystown Auto Wreckers Modified feature and held off a hard-charging Dale Glessner for his first win of the season.

Points leader Tom Golik finished third.

Aaron Van Fleet won his first race of 2024 in the One Stop Auto Sales Pro Stocks.

One lap in, Dan Campbell got loose and collected Josh Dunmyer. Van Fleet was quick to pass Kyle Burkholder after the restart. Van Fleet was cruising as a battle for second between Burkholder and Adam Kostelnik ensued.

With one to go, Kostelnik got a right front flat tire and bumped the wall in Turn 2. On the green-white-checkered finish, Van Fleet blew by Burkholder and earned the win.

Darin Mauzy finished third.

The Ron's Collision Center Street Stocks feature was a dandy.

Kelly Shaulis led nearly the entire race. He was challenged by Rick Meehleib, Brent Bickerstaff and Richard Meehleib Jr. throughout.

With one to go, Meehleib Jr. went high and Meehleib went low to go three wide with Shaulis.

Meehleib Jr. was able to complete the last lap pass to win for the second time this season by 0.015. Shaulis and Meehleib finished second and third, respectively.

Joe Maruca won for the second time this season in the Martella's Pharmacies Late Models.

Bryan Shipp rocketed to the lead past Garry Wiltrout and it appeared early on that he'd cruise to a win.

However, Brandan Marhefka was slow in Turn 2 and brought out a caution, six laps in.

Maruca, who was in the second row on the restart, eventually worked his way past Shipp. Barry Awtey challenged Maruca, but the No. 90 was too good and pulled away for the victory. Shipp took third.

In was a battle throughout the 15-lap Somerset Trust Fast & Furious 4s between Johnathan Haburcsak and Bradley Marsh. Neither of the two talented drivers could gain any separation. Finally, with two to go, Haburcsak stretched the lead over Marsh and picked up his fourth victory of the year. Travis Shaffer finished third.

