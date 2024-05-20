Jennerstown returns to racing after two wet weekends

JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – After losing two weeks of racing to rainy conditions, Jennerstown Speedway Complex returned to racing with six drivers visiting Victory Lane Saturday.

After taking second in the season-opening late-models race, Jenners’ Barry Awtey crossed the start-finish line first, clipping Joe Maruca and Garry Wiltrout.

Awtey started the race in sixth after starting the April 27 race from the pole.

Dan Campbell topped fellow Somerset resident Josh Dunmyer to claim victory in the pro stocks race. Campbell, like Awtey, also qualified in the middle of the pack before racing to the front.

Central City driver John Farna qualified first and took home the modified victory. Stoystown’s Rick Meehleib raced from sixth at the green flag to first at the checkered on his way to a triumph in the street stocks race.

Steven Singo (Hooversville) won the chargers race, while Jerome’s Johnathan Haburcsak took the honors in the four-cylinder race.

The track announced earlier in the week that the two weeks lost to weather will be made up with events planned for May 26 and June 29.