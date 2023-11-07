Jenna Coleman's new BBC thriller series announces new cast additions

Jeff Spicer/BFC - Getty Images

The BBC have revealed further casting details for Jenna Coleman's new thriller series.

Bridgerton actress Ruby Stokes and Happy Valley star Amelia Bullmore are two familiar faces joining the Doctor Who star in the four-part detective series.

Other additions include Shadow and Bones' Archie Renaux, Game of Thrones star Ralph Ineson, House of the Dragon actor Tom Glynn-Carney and Misfits alumni Matthew McNulty.

Actress Weruche Opia of I May Destroy You fame has also been confirmed for The Jetty, who was recently spotted filming scenes with Coleman in October.

Supporting cast includes Trollied star Dominic Coleman, Fifteen Love's Elliot Cowan, plus actors Bo Bragason, David Ajala, Nina Barker-Francis, Miya Ocego, Shannon Watson and Arthur Hughes.

The BBC series is set in a scenic Lancashire lake town, with events unfolding after a fire tears through a holiday home.

"Detective Ember Manning (Coleman) must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls," reads the synopsis.

"But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home."

The Jetty's writer, creator and executive producer Cat Jones said: "I’m thrilled to have such an amazing cast join Jenna Coleman in The Jetty.

"It’s been incredibly exciting to see my characters being brought to life by such a talented group of actors."

Whilst teased as a thriller the show also promises to ask "big questions about sexual morality, identity and memory, in the places that Me Too has left behind."

The Jetty will air on BBC.



