Jenkins leads Fairleigh Dickinson past FDU-Florham 101-52

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) -- Jahlil Jenkins had 21 points as Fairleigh Dickinson easily beat Division III opponent FDU-Florham 101-52 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Elyjah Williams had 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four blocks for Fairleigh Dickinson. Brandon Rush added 17 points. Kaleb Bishop had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the hosts.

Oliver Ortman had 13 points for the Devils.

Fairleigh Dickinson faces DePaul on the road on Friday.

