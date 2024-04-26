Jenkins faces Edinburgh in final Arms Park appearance

Ellis Jenkins suffered a knee injury for Wales against South Africa in 2018 that kept him out for more than two years [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Edinburgh

Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 27 April Kick off: 15:05 BST

Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru plus live scores on the BBC Sport website and app, followed by report. Highlights, Scrum V Sunday, 28 April, BBC Two Wales from 18:00 BST and later on demand.

Wales flanker Ellis Jenkins will make his final home appearance for Cardiff when they host play-off-chasing Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Jenkins, 31, will retire at the end of this season while fellow international, prop Rhys Carre, is also recalled for his final Arms Park appearance for Cardiff before his summer return to Saracens.

Loose-head prop Carre takes over from Corey Domachowski in one of five Cardiff starting changes.

Harri Millard is back at wing, Mackenzie Martin at number eight and Gonzalo Bertranou, on loan from Dragons, starts at scrum-half.

Argentina wing Emiliano Boffelli is back from injury as one of six Edinburgh changes from the side that comfortably beat Scarlets.

Props Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel return along with hooker Ewan Ashman, while lock Sam Skinner and flanker Hamish Watson are also recalled to start.

Cardiiff's Millard takes over from Josh Adams, who is ruled out by a groin injury while Taulupe Faletau's shoulder fracture gives Martin his chance for a recall.

Wales back-row James Botham returns on the bench from a knee injury after signing a deal to remain at the Arms Park beyond this season.

Despite only three wins from their 14 URC games to date, Cardiff have generated a remarkably positive response for the manner of their displays this season.

That was typified at Ulster last weekend, when they were controversially denied victory.

Instead it was another narrow defeat for Matt Sherratt's side.

However, Cardiff can but envy Edinburgh, who head to the Welsh capital bidding for a place in the top eight play-offs.

The visitors sit eighth on 39 points, but the just three points seperated the teams from five to 11 going into the weekend.

Sherratt said: "It will be an emotional one for the likes of Ellis Jenkins and Rhys Carre, and I really hope we can give them a good send off.

“But it is also important that we put in the kind of performance our supporters deserve.

"They have been absolutely fantastic this season, they have stuck with us and we really want to thank them and give them something to celebrate.”

Edinburgh boss Sean Everitt said: “We travel to Cardiff with plenty of momentum after that second-half performance against Scarlets.

"It’s now about maintaining those levels for 80 minutes. It’s imperative we start strong against a Cardiff side who are always dangerous at home.”

Cardiff: Cam Winnett; Harri Millard, Mason Grady, Ben Thomas, Theo Cabango; Tinus de Beer, Gonzalo Bertranou; Rhys Carre, Liam Belcher (capt), Keiron Assiratti, Ben Donnell, Teddy Williams, Alex Mann, Ellis Jenkins, Mackenzie Martin.

Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Corey Domachowski, Ciaran Parker, Rory Thornton, Thomas Young, James Botham, Ellis Bevan, Jacob Beetham.

Edinburgh: Wes Goosen; Emiliano Boffelli, Matt Currie, James Lang, Duhan van der Merwe; Ben Healy, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, Ewan Ashman, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist (capt), Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Luke Crosbie.

Replacements: Dave Cherry, Boan Venter, Javan Sebastian, Marshall Sykes, Viliame Mata, Ben Vellacott, Mark Bennett, Chris Dean.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Elgan Williams, Mike English (WRU)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)