Jen Utley, Chase's wife, has a message for the Phillies

Hey Phillies, Chase Utley needs a favor.

As the Phillies play the third of a four-game series in Denver, Chase and his wife Jen are asking for a favor. Beat the Rockies.

Jen posted this message on her Instagram.

Coming into the night on Wednesday, the Dodgers, in Chase's final season before retirement, are just a half-game ahead of the Rockies for the top spot in the NL West. While Utley has barely played in the second half with the Dodgers adding to their loaded roster, in 20 September plate appearances, he's 0 for 17, it would still be fun to root for him in the playoffs.

A pair of wins could go a long way toward extending the career of one of Philadelphia's most beloved athletes.

So, Phillies, do the Utleys a favor and take the final two games. Who knows, maybe Manny Machado will repay the favor.