Jemele Hill draws ire of Kwame Brown as former NBA player unleashes on critics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tonya Pendleton
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hill is just the latest to find herself on the wrong side of the much maligned former NBA player

Kwame Brown is mad as hell and he’s not taking it anymore. The former Washington Wizard and Los Angeles Laker player is tired of being the butt of jokes and he’s let quite a few people know in a series of videos that have enthralled social media this week.

Read More: Olympic champion Lee Evans dies at 74

Brown, 39, was drafted at #1 out of high school in 2001, playing 12 overall seasons for the NBA, for seven teams including the Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers ending his career with the Philadelphia 76’ers in 2013. He was the first overall #1 player drafted right out of high school.

Jemele Hill, Kwame Brown (Getty, YouTube screenshot)
Jemele Hill, Kwame Brown (Getty, YouTube screenshot)

Since his retirement, the still babyfaced Brown has become the butt of jokes about his career, widely known as an NBA ‘bust’ despite his time in the league and a reported $64M dollars in earnings.

A native of Brunswick, Georgia, the same hometown as Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed by two white men while out on a jog who have now been charged with his murder, Brown never met expectations. He had both the gift and the curse of playing with two men known for their exacting standards – Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

That could be why this week’s rage has been all the more vicious. After former Wizards player Gilbert Arenas referenced Brown as a”show pony” on the “All the Smoke” podcast, hosted by former players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Brown went on his various social media platforms to unleash a profane clapback to them all.

Kwame Brown thegrio.com
(Credit: Getty Images)

He also objected to how he was characterized on “All the Smoke” when Lakers owner Jeanie Buss was on the show. Given that all three former players are well known for shenanigans on and off the court, it may be one of the reasons why Brown got fed up.

You can follow the entire Kwame Brown saga and Black Twitter’s hilarious reactions here.

Or follow his Instagram or YouTube page which is called, wait for it, Kwame Brown Bust Life.

The saga’s high and low points are summarized below:

Some history: In 2009, Arenas and his teammate Javaris Crittenton faced off in the locker room over a gambling debt. Both displayed guns though Arenas’ were unloaded.

Crittenton, though, drew a loaded handgun on Arenas. That led to both being suspended for the entirety of the 2010 season as well as being charged on firearms violations. Crittenton never played another NBA game and has been serving a 23-year sentence for manslaughter since 2015.

Barnes, as you may remember, confronted his former teammate Derek Fisher about dealing with his estranged wife, former reality show star Gloria Govan. A scuffle ensued. Gloria and Derek remain engaged after COVID postponed their 2020 wedding.

Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes “All the Smoke” podcast. (Ian Spanier for Showtime).
Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes “All the Smoke” podcast. (Ian Spanier for Showtime).

Jackson was one of the main participants in the infamous ‘Malice in the Palace’ incident when a game between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons turned into a benches-clearing brawl that involved the crowd. So it’s possible that Brown didn’t take kindly to being the subject of criticism from other former players with their own checkered histories.

However, Jemele Hill was not initially on Brown’s hit list, which included Charlamagne the God, a South Carolina native who went on the air to share the sordid history of some of Brown’s family members. Hill jumped into the fray with this tweet:

Brown took offense to HIll’s further tweet saying that he “chose violence” which Brown took as a slight, even when Hill attempted to explain it.

Brown did not appreciate the post, to say the least.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kwame Brown (@kwan_low)

A Twitter user responded by suggesting that Black media personalities do a better job when talking about prominent Black people.

So here’s the thing. Brown deserves a little bit of grace, despite the profane nature of his rants that have mixed in some personal attacks, some colorism and some casual misogyny. Since his retirement, he’s had a few off-court issues, mostly of a DUI nature, but other than that appears to be living a quiet, private life in Georgia.

Read More: Ciara, Russell Wilson share sweet birthday message to son Future

At 17, he said in his first words as an NBA player that being drafted into the league allowed him to overcome a difficult childhood and to put his mother “on a golf course.” He earned a reported $64M in his career. Brown has said that he experienced homelessness, food insecurity and more while growing up in Georgia as one of eight children and that his emergence from a past of abject poverty should be its own definition of success.

In 2017, Brown talked about his journey and how he was perceived. Maybe its time to respect his accomplishments, and stop harping on his shortcomings.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Jemele Hill draws ire of Kwame Brown as former NBA player unleashes on critics appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • After 20 years of insults, Kwame Brown proved revenge is best served flaming hot

    The former No 1 overall pick in the NBA draft has been ridiculed for years as a bust. This week, in hours of YouTube rants, he set the record straight Kwame Brown talks to Kobe Bryant during his time with the Lakers in 2006. Photograph: Andrew D Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images Before the NFL’s JaMarcus Russell there was the NBA’s Kwame Brown. Like the former Raiders quarterback, Brown was a top draft pick whose bevy of physical gifts marked him as the kind of transformational player who only comes along once in a generation. But unlike Russell, who was a star in college with LSU first, Brown had that burden placed upon him while still a teenager. Brown made history as the first NBA player to go No 1 straight out of high school when Michael Jordan’s Washington Wizards came calling in 2001. And if he didn’t go down as a Hall of Fame-bound great in the mold of other straight-from-school players like Kobe Bryant or Kevin Garnett, well, Brown figured to be at least as brilliant as Jermaine O’Neal or fellow McDonald’s All-American Tyson Chandler. When Brown turned out to be neither of those things, he became easy fodder for “all-time draft busts” clickbait, inspiration for this ur-Stephen A Smith rant, an argument for bringing back the NBA age limit and a punchline for a thousand basketball podcasts – even player-hosted safe-spaces like Showtime’s All The Smoke. In a recent episode reformed NBA tough guys Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson sat down with Gilbert Arenas, the clownish Steph Curry antecedent turned podcast host. When asked about his time with the Washington Wizards, Arenas circled back to his four seasons with Brown. And as much as he tried to tout Brown as a potential best-ever No 1 who had the misfortune of starting his career on the same team Jordan chose to end his, Arenas couldn’t resist calling Brown a “man child” and “show pony” while rubbing in how he seized primacy on the Wizards in a final blow to Brown’s confidence. All the while, Barnes and Jackson snickered along. But Brown, in a welcome twist, wasn’t having it. Puffing a hookah from his home with action figures in his likeness and a key to some city in the background, Brown took to YouTube and unloaded on the trio for more than an hour. Throughout, the 39-year-old effectively labeled Jackson a fake gangster turned fake social justice warrior, Barnes a tragic mulatto and Arenas an Uncle Tom who perpetuated the bust narrative by being a lousy teammate on the Wizards. Brown further recommended the podcast try discussing bigger problems instead of rehashing his career. So of course Barnes and Jackson doubled down. On ESPN’s The Jump, Barnes feigned surprise. “I get where he’s coming from,” he said. “He’s kind of been the butt of jokes coming into the league and not being able to live up to that No 1 potential. If you want to be mad at anyone, be mad at MJ for picking you No 1.” On Instagram, Jackson was unrepentant. “Your whole career was dirt, your whole life is dirt and it ain’t my job to pour more dirt on you,” he said, wishing him “nothing but success” nevertheless. At the time of writing Brown’s responses to their responses had elapsed more than four hours and effectively seem to say, “if you can’t take the heat, don’t name your podcast All The Smoke.” It’s enough to make you wonder: Where has this guy been all along? Even after bursting onto the scene out of Glynn Academy in Georgia, Brown would remain wary of a basketball media that still feasts on all things Jordan – and rightfully so. We savored Jordan dismissing Brown’s hands as too small for his 7ft frame and we made a meal out of him allegedly reducing Brown to tears in a practice – and all while we gently set aside the part about Jordan’s reported use of homophobic slurs like pin bones in a salmon filet. Brown did attempt to correct the record while working as an analyst on SI.com’s coverage of the 2017 draft, saying, “Michael never brought me to tears.” But the rejoinder came too late and was hardly loud enough to cut through noisy and gleeful critics like Skip Bayless and Stephen A Smith – whom Brown, fed up with 20 years of disrespect, has challenged to “mutual combat.” The internet, however, has evened the playing field and Brown, at last, is happy to turn up the volume. When he wasn’t hitting back at his established and arriviste media critics, he was untangling interesting ideas like the impact of LeBron James’s activism on less celebrated players (“imagine the guy who’s on a 10-day contract who needs every bit of this money … not agreeing with LeBron …”); or relating the difficulties of navigating healthcare after the end of an NBA career – a salient point that was lost in the crossfire between him, Barnes, Jackson and Arenas. Again: Where has this guy been all along? And what is it about him that makes for such a convenient punching bag? After all, it’s hard to say Brown was a complete bust. JaMarcus Russell ate his way through the NFL and was out of a job after three years. Brown hung around the NBA for 13 seasons. He started nearly half of his 625 career games and averaged 22 minutes during the regular season. He was traded three times and grossed more than $63m in career earnings. For a kid who was the product of a broken family, who overcame homelessness, who subsisted on free lunch programs, who wore hand-me-down clothes, who couldn’t afford shoes big enough for his feet, and who hailed from a town that has gained infamy as the site of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder, Brown looks more like a great American success story than another caption entry for the all-time bust slideshow. (You can’t tell Brown his life isn’t gonna be a movie someday…) Not even Lenny Cooke – the phenom who at one point was the highest-rated prospect in a high school cohort that included James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Amar’e Stoudemire – has to suffer smirking hoops heads rehashing his Icarus-like fall. Where Cooke is seen as a sympathetic figure, Brown draws nothing but ire. Perhaps things would have been different if, like Cooke, he hadn’t made the NBA at all. Take the No 1 pick out of the equation, and Brown’s an upgrade over the vast majority of tall and stiff forward-centers who came before him. He can’t help it if the Wizards liked him more than Tyson Chandler (second overall), Pau Gasol (third) or Tony Parker (28th). What’s more, it wasn’t as if Brown was on some post-playing quest to rewrite the warped popular narrative about him. He was minding his own business when Barnes and Jackson came for him. Now, I’m not telling you anything Brown doesn’t say himself. And not all of his counterattacks were in bounds. In addition to the n-bombs and other explosive insults, his meandering rants don’t hold back on expletives or casual misogyny. But if you can stomach that, you’re gonna love when he takes partial credit for Kobe’s 81-point game in 2006. Brown, a more than serviceable “dirty work” player, firmly believes Kobe would not have been able to post those numbers if Brown wasn’t his teammate setting hard screens. Player beefs in the media are a dime a dozen; Barnes, Jackson and Arenas – instigators to the end – are perennial all-stars when it comes to stirring the pot. But credit where due: Brown was the sleeping giant who should’ve been roused a long time ago. And now that he finally has our undivided attention, let’s hope another 20 years don’t pass before this Brobdingnagian teller of truths so much as thinks about going silent again.

  • CJ McCollum calls LeBron James ‘actor of the year’ for overselling foul

    The Trail Blazers guard isn't buying what LeBron James was selling in the Lakers-Warriors play-in tournament game.

  • Key Draymond Green illegal screen correct call by refs, NBA says

    Draymond Green was whistled for a controversial foul with just under two minutes remaining.

  • Stephen A. Smith loses it over Charles Barkley’s LeBron GOAT take

    Charles Barkley says if the Lakers win a title this season, it's time for a serious GOAT conversation.

  • Magic Johnson reacts to Warriors' tough loss in way only he can

    Johnson, never one to bury the lede, summarized as only he could the Warriors' last-minute loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Wednesday's play-in game.

  • WATCH: Derrick Henry squats an absurd amount of weight

    Former Alabama RB Derrick Henry continues to impress everyone by lifting an insane amount of weight. He will look to have a stronger 2021...

  • Julian Edelman still not planning to join Bucs despite Tom Brady's trolling

    Edelman-to-Bucs rumors die hard.

  • Damian Lillard thinks he and Stephen Curry give "unathletic players" a chance

    Damian Lillard believes he and Steph Curry give hope to players who aren't "Jordan-level athletes."

  • LeBron James posts triple-double and a dagger to advance Lakers out of NBA play-in tournament

    LeBron wanted the inventor of the play-in tournament fired. He might not think that anymore.

  • Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor betting preview: Best plays for unification fight

    It is a bout that is as compelling as it is significant, and it has the potential to be a Fight of the Year type match.

  • NBA playoffs series odds: Can the favored Knicks get past the Hawks?

    The Knicks-Hawks series could be the NBA's most-watched series of the first round.

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • Triple Take: Which UFC pay-per-view main event has been best of 2021?

    The UFC has been on fire on pay-per-view in 2021, but which of the headliners has produced the most memorable win? Our panel discusses.

  • Elon Musk says Beneil Dariush’s Tesla is ‘coming soon’ (finally) after UFC 262 callout

    Call Beneil Dariush's post-fight interview cringe-worthy if you want, but he got Elon Musk's attention.

  • Daiana Torquato ready to go to war with Karina Rodriguez at Invicta on AXS TV

    Daiana Torquato knows she's in for a battle when her and Karina Rodriguez vie for the top spot at 125 pounds.

  • Charles Oliveira mounts epic comeback to claim lightweight title

    With one second left in the first round, no one could have argued too much if referee Dan Miragliotta would have stopped it and given Chandler the belt.

  • A history of first-four sweeps by a single NASCAR Cup Series team

    Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]

  • Tennis-Swiatek demolishes Pliskova to claim Rome crown

    The victory in 46 minutes meant the world number 15 from Poland, who shot to fame at Roland Garros last year by beating Sofia Kenin in straight sets in the final, will enter the top 10 for the first time when the new rankings are out on Monday. Swiatek's third title overall following triumphs at Roland Garros and Adelaide came on the back of one of the most dominant performances of the 19-year-old's career as she dropped only 13 points against the Czech, who was the 2019 Rome champion.

  • Golf-Morikawa brings precision game to mount PGA Championship title defence

    World number six Collin Morikawa goes into the PGA Championship in South Carolina this week hungry to mount a title defence and prove his early career major triumph was no fluke. The 24-year-old American put the golf world on notice in August when he broke through a jam-packed leaderboard to secure a two-shot victory at Harding Park in only the second major start of his career. "There's guys out here that have had way more experience on this golf course than I have," said Morikawa, recalling Rory McIlroy's stunning PGA Championship win by eight strokes there in 2012.

  • Washington Football Team cuts longtime starting RT Morgan Moses

    Moses, 30, had started 96 straight games for Washington.