Jellyfish play helps Cougars sting Sallisaw

Sep. 26—The Sallisaw Black Diamonds got Jellyfished.

The Ada Cougar offense executed a play called Jellyfish to perfection and used it to score the game's lone touchdown in a surprising 7-0 win over Sallisaw to keep Homecoming fans happy Friday night at Norris Field.

The sixth-ranked Cougars stayed unbeaten at 4-0 and started the District 4A-4 portion of their schedule with a victory while Sallisaw left town at 2-2.

On a 2nd-and-12 play from the SHS 40, Ada quarterback Brock Boyles faked a short play to speedy receiver Deante Lindsay. Sallisaw cornerback Max Stump got stumped on the play when he took Boyles' bait and allowed Lindsay to run free into the secondary. Broyles hit Lindsay in stride with a 40-yard TD toss and after a Caden Mitchell PAT kick, Ada led 7-0 at the 5:40 mark of the third period.

"We call it Jellyfish. It's our hitch-and-go route," Ada head coach Brad O'Steen explained following the game. "We knew that guy was biting up hard on it. We baited him and ran a hitch and go ... and it was wide open. It was a simple football play. Brock did a fantastic job of selling the hitch and he hit Deante on the money."

Two big plays — a 22-yard run by tailback Xander Rhynes and a 15-yard reception by Lindsay — set up the Ada score.

Boyles, who completed an efficient 9-of-13 passes for 109 yards, said the Cougars had thrown several short passing routes and Stump expected them to do it again.

"We set it up early in the game by throwing a lot of hitches. We caught him off balance and just threw it over the top of him," he said.

Surprisingly, those were the only points of the entire contest. Ada entered the game having scored a combined 85 points in its previous two outings and the Black Diamonds had averaged 38.7 points per outing in their first three games.

Ada saw several potential scoring drives in the first half go up in smoke thanks to three turnovers.

The Cougars' first possession ended when tailback Caron Richardson made a great run of nearly 40 yards but lost the ball at the end. Midway through the second quarter, Ada's Fisher Marr had the ball stripped by Sallisaw's Kash Keepes. SHS playmaker Cole Mayfield scooped the ball up and it looked like he was headed to paydirt. But speedy Ada junior Kolten Carlock ran Mayfield down from behind and made the tackle at the AHS 13-yard line. However, Ada's defensive unit stiffened — as it had on several occasions throughout the game — and the shutout remained intact when Sallisaw's Brian Castor hit the left upright with a 23-yard field goal attempt.

With time running out in the first half, Ada drove from their own 20 to the Sallisaw 8-yard line. But the Black Diamonds turned the Cougars away when Cooper Cox grabbed an interception in the end zone.

"We have to clean up some things on special things and we have to take care of the football. That's the thing that really hurt us in the first half. We probably should have been up 21-0. Security of the football has got to be a must," O'Steen said.

Sallisaw tried to answer Ada's third-quarter score, driving to the AHS 8-yard line. But two incomplete passes ended that march.

The Black Diamonds had success moving the ball between the 20s but never could get on the scoreboard against a stingy Ada defense that has shut out its opponents for six straight quarters. It was the second shutout of the season for Ada.

"The defense did a fantastic job. It was a bend-but-don't-break defense. They bowed their neck when they had to. I'm really proud of those guys," O'Steen said.

Carlock led Ada's ground game with 64 yards on 11 attempts. Caron Richardson followed with 48 yards on seven tries and Xander Rhynes added 30 yards on eight carries.

Lindsay finished with five catches for 86 yards and Lakievin Richardson had two catches for 14 yards.

Cole Stephens led a ground-and-pound Sallisaw offensive attack with 126 yards on 16 carries. Quarterback Brock Streun added 42 yards on the ground but the SHS passing game was largely ineffective. Streun completed just 5-of-13 passes for 34 yards.

George Maddox led the AHS defense with nine tackles. Fellow "M&M" linebacker Marr followed with seven stops and both Lindsay and Brennon Riddle added six tackles each.

Mayfield led the Black Diamonds with 10 tackles and both Noah Flores and Braxton Lamb followed with nine tackles each.

The Cougars host Hilldale in a Week 5 contest back inside Koi Ishto Stadium.