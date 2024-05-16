Jellison, Decker beat darkness and opponents

WARSAW — There was a great ending Tuesday at the Warsaw Sectional for the Elkhart girls track team.

Sophomore Brynlee Jellison and senior Ava Decker provided that memorable finish in the shot put.

With all the other events finished and dark clouds hovering in the skies, Jellison finished first with a toss of 38-5.50 and Decker was second with a heave of 36-7.

Both advanced to the regionals in the shot put for the first time. The top three finishers in each event and others that meet the 3 Participant Standard in the finals qualify for the regional next Tuesday in Kokomo.

"I've gotten a lot of help from coaches, family and teammates," said Jellison, who finished eight the sectional last year in the shot put with a throw of 31-11.75. "They've pushed me to grow and be more competitive. That's what I need. I knew that I had what it takes to win the shot put. I just had to do it."

Earlier at the sectional, Decker also qualified for the regional in the discus after placing second with a toss of 130-.50. It's the second straight year that Decker has qualified for the regional in the discus.

"I'm really excited," said Decker about being a regional participant in two events. " I had yet to make it to the regional in the shot put, so I'm excited to keep practicing in both events. I know that my coaches are super proud. We just have fun. It's really great to go out my senior year with good teammates and an enjoyment of the sport."

Ja'leiiya Williams was also a standout for the Lions, as she finished first in the 100 with a time of 12.51.

It was a sweet championship for Williams, who placed second at the Northern Indiana Conference meet in the 100 with a time of 12.57. It was also the first sectional title in the 100 for the Elkhart junior.

"I just feel like I was fresh and ready to run," said Williams, who was a sectional champion in the 200 as a freshman. "I was expecting a first place finish more in the 200 than the 100. The 400 relay kind of beat me down for the 200."

Williams finished fifth in the 200 with a clocking of 27.09 and was on third place 400 relay team with Brendayah Dale, Grace Wesselhoft and A'Dreanna Brown. The foursome finished with a time of 50.79.

The team title went to Warsaw for the 17th straight year. The Tigers totaled 150.5 points. Concord placed second with a 74.5 total.

The Minutemen were led by first place finishers Lia Davis (high jump) and Dea'ana Emerson (long jump).

"I thought the team performed well," said Concord coach Jerry Redmond. "We knew going in that Lia had a chance to win the high jump and she pulled through. We also thought that Dea'ana could win the long jump.

"Shiloh Smith stepped up and scored some points for us in the long jump (eighth). Allison DeFreese is coming off an injury and was out for three weeks. She's slowly getting stronger. It was good to see her run the 200 (third) and anchor the 1,600 relay (fifth).

Davis had a 5-1 showing in the high jump, while Emerson leaped 16-6.50 in the long jump. Both qualified for the regional for the first time.

"It's really nice and it feels good," said Emerson, who also finished third in the 100 with a time of 12.71. "I had a better strategy coming into the sectional (in the long jump) and put my feet out. I also warm up better now."

"Just a lot of adrenaline," explained Davis on why she was successful in the high jump. "I didn't have high expectations coming into today. I didn't want to overthink things."

For the second straight year, NorthWood's Hannah Chupp won the 100 hurdles. She finished with a time of 15.56.

"It's just exciting to win it again," said Chupp. "It never gets old to win. It's quite an accomplishment to do it at a big meet like this.

"Knowing I had a sectional championship under my belt, I was confident coming into today."

Another repeat champion was Goshen's Kristina Petkova in the 400, as she finished first in the 400 with a clocking of 57.79.

"I credit my success to my parents, my coaches and my teammates," said Petkova. "I didn't think about repeating as a champion. It's nice to do it, but I just want to keep pushing myself."

Petkova was also second in the 200 with a time of 26.29.

Other area individuals that finished second were NorthWood's Hanna Clyde (400), Concord's Evie Mashala (300 hurdles) and Northridge's Lily Vasil (pole vault).

NorthWood's 400-meter relay team of Anna Roeder, Kady Hutsell, Chupp and Elayna Yoder also finished second.

------------

WARSAW SECTIONAL

Team scores: Warsaw 150.5, Concord 74.5, Columbia City 65.5, Wawasee 65, Elkhart 62, NorthWood 52.5, Northridge 45, Goshen 41, Fairfield 28, Jimtown 25, Lakeland Christian 6, Elkhart Christian 5, Bethany Christian 4.

3200 relay: Columbia City (Alana Bonham, Brooke Sigler, Felice Mullinax, Samantha Lickey) 9:43; Warsaw 10:00; Goshen 10:10; Wawasee 10:16; Elkhart 10:35; Concord 10:44; Northridge 10:52; NorthWood 11:14.

100 hurdles: Hannah Chupp (NW) 15.56, Annabel Parker (War) 16.33, Madelyn Culp (FF) 16.35, Isabel Schwartz (Waw) 16.42, Ava Dixon (Con) 16.83, Evie Mashala (Con) 16.91, Rieanna Woods (War) 17.29, Olivia Gibson (CC) 17.42.

100: Ja'leiiya Williams (Elk) 12.51, Camryn Burner (War) 12.54, Dea'ana Emerson (Con) 12.71, Kylie Wiegand (Jim) 12.86, Emma Walter (FF) 12.88, Elayna Yoder (NW) 13.14, Brendayah Dale (Elk) 13.28, Anna Roeder (NW) 13.46.

1600: Josefina Rastrelli (War) 4:56, Kenya Leitch (CC) 4:59, Dakotah Moore (NR) 5:15, Ella Laput (War) 5:24, Kassandra Ortega (Gos) 5:27, Zoe Roberts (Con) 5:28, Sheridan Maxwell (ECA) 5:33, Sydney Prenkert (NW) 5:33.

400 relay: Warsaw (Anna Stevens, Addison Williams, Claire Walters, Camryn Burner) 49.89; NorthWood 50.14; Elkhart 50.79, Concord 51.11, Wawasee 51.12, Jimtown 51.93, Columbia City 52.88, Goshen 53.01.

400: Kristina Petkova (Gos) 57.79, Hanna Clyde (NW) 57.91, Addison Baxter (CC) 1:00.31, Addison Powell (Waw) 1:00.96, Alana Bonham (CC) 1:01, Shali Miller (NR) 1:02, Ali Barkey (War) 1:03.08, Kennedy Troyer (NR) 1:03.50.

300 hurdles: Annabel Parker (War) 47.07, Evie Mashala (Con) 47.53, Melayna Howett (War) 47.69, Hannah Chupp (NW) 47.90, Ava Dixon (Con) 48.00, Emily Yeager (NR) 48.30, Jolie Clopton (Jim) 50.49, Abigail Kratzer (Gos) 50.55.

800: Josefina Rastrelli (War) 2:14, Eden Metz (War) 2:17, Samantha Lickey (CC) 2:20, Hadley Troyer (NR) 2:22, Dakotah Moore (NR) 2:26, Leah Huber (ECA) 2:31, Edith Loera-Arambula (Gos) 2:32.26, Lorelei Shively (FF) 2:32.49.

200: Camryn Burner (War) 25.92, Kristina Petkova (Gos) 26.29, Allison DeFreese (Con) 26.71, Kylie Wiegand (Jim) 26.94, Ja'leiiya Williams (Elk) 27.09, Brendayah Dale (Elk) 27.33, Jenna Frantz (NR) 27.65, Shiloh Smith (Con) 35.97.

3200: Kenya Leitch (CC) 11:09, Mia Hodgson (Waw) 11:45, Samantha Rastrelli (War) 11:50, Natalee Lambright (FF) 12:01, Eliza Herber (Gos) 12:15, Lindsay Rodman (Gos) 12:23, Gretchen Ludwig (NR) 12:25, Briene Bemis (NR) 12:34.

1600 relay: Warsaw (Madison Smalley, Ella Laput, Eden Metz, Josefina Rastrelli) 4:03; Columbia City 4:05; NorthWood 4:10.06; Wawasee 4:10.98; Concord 4:11; Northridge 4:16; Goshen 4:17; Jimtown 4:21.

High jump: Lia Davis (Con) 5-1, Allison Mullet (CC) 5-1, Lani Calizo (LC) 5-0, Annaleigh Mellentine (War) 4-10, Claire Payne (NW) 4-10, Grace Nelson (CC) 4-8, Carolyn Fisher (Con) 4-8, Justyce Williams (Jim) 4-8.

Long jump: Dea'ana Emerson (Con) 16-6.50, Kaydence Shepherd (Waw) 16-2.25, Claire Sprankle (War) 15-8.25, Kady Hutsell (NW) 15-7, Leila Knepp (War) 15-6.50, Shiloh Smith (Con) 15-3.50, Madison Woolwine (Jim) 15-3, Harper Thompson (NR) 14-9.

Discus: Emma Yoder (Waw) 143-2, Ava Decker (Elk) 130-50, Brooklyn Gibson (Waw) 113-7, Abbigail Kohler (War) 113-1, Leyna Borgmann (BC) 111-3, Olivia Stoffel (Nr) 110-2, Madelyn Homo (Elk) 106-2, Lia Davis (Con) 97-6.

Shot put: Brynlee Jellison (Elk) 38-5.50, Ava Decker (Elk) 36-7, Brooklyn King (Jim) 36-3, Emma Yoder (Waw) 34-7.50, Brooklynn Gibson (Waw) 34-6, Jacinda Brown (FF) 33-7, Ella Mohamed (NR) 31-3.50, Jayla Young (Con) 30-7.

Pole vault: Elliana Transparenti (War) 10-3, Lily Vasil (NR) 10-0, Margaret Barnett (War) 10-0, Shelby Miller (FF) 9-6, Jalyn Stofleth (FF) 9-0, Madilyn Collins (Elk) 9-0, Kyla Albright (Elk) 9-0, Cydnee Rumfelt (NR) 9-0.