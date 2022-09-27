Jelani Woods has star power, and it’s time for the Colts to unleash it

When I started doing my initial film work on last year’s tight end class, one prospect immediately jumped off the tape.

At 6-7 and 260 pounds, Virginia’s Jelani Woods looked too good to be true. Sure, there might have been more polished players at the position, but it didn’t take much deep-diving into the film to see the rare potential that Woods brought to the table.

A converted quarterback who spent his first three seasons at Oklahoma State, Woods didn’t get too many opportunities to show off his lofty ceiling. When he did, Woods made the most of it, averaging 17 yards per catch as a freshman, and 16 yards per catch as a junior.

His production exploded after a transfer to Virginia, as he caught 44 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns, topping his numbers in all three categories from his entire tenure at OSU.

Even before the NFL Scouting Combine, I felt strongly that Woods was the best tight end prospect in this year’s class. After his ridiculous performance in Indy, he solidified that spot.

Woods ended up being the No. 38 overall player on my board, making him a bargain when the Indianapolis Colts stole him at No. 73 overall in the third round.

He didn’t see a single target in either of his first two regular-season games, but when the ball finally came his way this week, Woods once again made the most of his limited opportunities.

Woods caught two of his three targets Sunday, both for touchdowns, including the game-winner in an upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Colts head coach Frank Reich has a history of relying on a committee approach at tight end, but Sunday’s performance from Woods should be a massive neon sign telling him to change that philosophy, now that he’s got such a rare talent.

Woods combination of size, length and athleticism gives him superstar potential in the NFL. While he’ll still need some refining as a blocker and a route-runner, there’s no reason for the Colts not to maximize his skill set as often as possible. He’s a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses, and proved Sunday that he can be counted on to make big plays in clutch situations.

The only thing that could keep Woods from quickly developing into the next great playmaker at tight end is the Colts’ unwillingness to let him do it. Hopefully, they realize what they have, and put Woods in position to reach his sky-high ceiling.

