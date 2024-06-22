Jeimer Candelario's two homers and TJ Friedl's two-run bunt get the Reds a win over Boston

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Jeimer Candelario winced as he started his second home run trot on Friday.

He completed both jogs around the bases, but Candelario wasn’t running like he usually does. He has been dealing with tendinitis around the back of his knee, and Candelario was in the lineup as the designated hitter on Friday so he could be off of his feet as much as possible.

Instead of giving Candelario a true off day, Reds manager David Bell slotted Candelario in as the designated hitter because the nine-year veteran has been the Reds’ hottest bat in June. Candelario gave the Reds everything he could give them on Friday, and he turned in another two-home run performance in a 5-2 win over the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park.

"The trainers are doing a good job to get me in the lineup," Candelario said. "They put me in a good position to help my team win. That's what I came here for. To be in the lineup every day no matter what. We put in the work, and it's getting better little by little."

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Jeimer Candelario (3) reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Just three days ago, Candelario left the game with a lot of soreness in his leg. Bell said that Candelario wasn’t in danger of going on the injured list, but Candelario would need some rest to get back to normal.

Then on Wednesday, Candelario walked into the Reds’ clubhouse with a big wrap around his knee. He walked gingerly and shook his head when he was asked how he felt. He ended up pinch-hitting later that day and playing an inning in the field.

Following Thursday’s off day, Candelario was the designated hitter in the series opener against the Red Sox and hit his seventh and eighth home runs of June.

"Our team makes it a little tough on me because they all want to play so badly," Bell said. "Sometimes, if they're not willing to do that, it makes some of these decisions a bit easier. Every single guy (here) wants to play no matter what. We've got to be extra smart to make sure we don't put them in situations to get hurt worse because it's a long season. They're working hard with our training staff to make sure they're ready to go. It's a full commitment."

Over the last week, Candelario has been applying heat pads to his leg and doing some "electric stuff" to lessen the pain of the tendinitis. He's pushing through that pain on the field, and he's still performing at a high level.

Candelario had a terrible first month of the season, but he has more than made up for it. He’s giving the Reds significantly above average production at the plate as well as a much needed stable veteran presence in a very young lineup.

Over his last 15 games, Candelario is hitting .328 with a 1.074 on-base-plus-slugging percentage (OPS). For the season, he's hitting .255 with a team-best .816 OPS.

Candelario's numbers for the season look a lot like the back of his baseball card.

"We all knew he was capable of it," Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott said. "There was no doubt that it was going to happen. It was just a matter of when was it going to happen? He's hot. He's a beast. He comes to the field ready every day, doing what he needs to do for the team."

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) reacts to hitting a solo home run in the second inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Reds second baseman Jonathan India tacked on a solo homer as the Reds handed Abbott a 3-2 lead, and Abbott looked a lot like the pitcher who carried the Reds’ rotation last summer.

Abbott entered the game with a 3.42 ERA, and he has had a lot of solid starts this year on days where he didn’t have his best fastball. Abbott’s command, four-pitch mix and feel for pitching gave him the ability to turn in quality starts.

On Friday, Abbott got eight of his season-high 10 strikeouts with a fastball that was as good as it has ever been. He set the tone early by zipping high fastballs past the top of the Red Sox lineup. Boston homered twice against two of Abbott’s off-speed pitches, but the Red Sox never caught up to his fastball as Abbott allowed two runs in 5 ⅔ innings.

"I was able to locate (the fastball) up in the zone, where I had a lot of success last year," Abbott said. "I'm trying to get back to those roots and stay true to that."

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Like Candelario, Reds center fielder TJ Friedl dealt with an injury last week that limited him in the series against Pittsburgh. And like Candelario, Friedl created two runs in his return to the Reds’ lineup on Friday.

Friedl dealt with hamstring tightness last week. He has struggled with hamstring injuries earlier in his career, and the Reds have been cautious to make sure the injury didn’t get worse. Before Friday’s game, Friedl tested out his hamstring and didn’t feel any pain.

In the seventh inning, Friedl did what he does best: He created chaos at the perfect moment. Friedl called the bunt on his own, and his teammates on base were ready to execute the play.

"One of the great things about playing consecutive years with guys is you have a feel for when TJ is going to make a play like that," said Reds catcher Luke Maile, who scored from second on the bunt after a throwing error. "You anticipate it. It felt like that was the situation he was going to do it."

Before the game on Friday, Friedl was talking with Reds first base coach Collin Cowgill about bunting. They discussed an RBI bunt from Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich that worked perfectly against them last week. After that conversation, Friedl worked on making that type of bunt in his pregame workout.

Then in the seventh inning, the Red Sox brought in a left-handed reliever with two runners in scoring position, so the left-handed Friedl decided to bunt for a safety squeeze. The best bunter in baseball dropped one of the prettiest bunts of the year and got two runs across the plate.

"I saw the infield in," Friedl said. "I said, 'You know what? If I'm going to make the pitcher put this down, I'm going to make him make a decision. I want him to be the one to make a decision instead of the first baseman.' I got a good pitch and tried to deaden it in the middle there and make them make a play."

Friedl practices his bunting almost daily, and he has developed the ability to drop different types of bunts in different situations. This situation, with both the third baseman and the first baseman playing in, required a very slow roller to the pitcher.

Friedl delivered that style of bunt. Because of how slowly it moved, the only play was for Red Sox reliever Cam Booser to flip the ball home with his glove. Even if there weren’t runners on base, Friedl could have gotten a hit.

Then when Booser’s flip went over the head of Red Sox catcher Connor Wong, Reds catcher Luke Maile sprinted home to add another run and give the Reds a 5-2 lead.

"It's a part of (Friedl's) game," Bell said. "Our players want to understand the situations and what it takes to win games and score runs. Our guys have the ability to do a lot of different things on the field."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jeimer Candelario powers the Reds to a win in another multi-homer game