JEHU-CAL Tap Shaquille-Aaron Keith for New Utility Set Collection

All images via Archie Wells

British streetwear label, JEHU-CAL have linked up with multi-disciplinary artist, Shaquille-Aaron Keith to launch their new Utility set collection.

Founded by Emay Enmokwu, the latest offering arrives in a clean, dark grey colourway, reflecting the brand’s contemporary nature and initial vision to provide accessible streetwear pieces to ‘the kids that couldn’t afford the cool clothes.’

Items include a matching jacket and trouser combo — made from Lancashire cotton canvas — and the introduction of a new Mirrors bag, which has been designed with JEHU-CAL branding and is available in vegan/ faux leather.

Take in selects from the drop shot by Archie Wells below and cop the range via the JEHU-CAL webstore.

