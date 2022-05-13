Jeffri Chadiha spotlights which games to mark on Raiders' 2022 calendar
NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha spotlights which games to mark on Las Vegas Raiders' 2022 calendar. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Get your first on-field look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie class during the first day of minicamp
The 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, and the New York Jets hope to be primed for a second year of turnaround under head coach Robert Saleh. With their three first-round picks this year, the Jets took CB Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati), wide receiver Garrett Wilson (Ohio State) and DE Jermaine Johnson (Florida State). The [more]
The 49ers played the role of playoff spoiler last season, making it to the Conference Championship as a six seed before losing to the Rams, who would go on to win Super Bowl LVI. The team’s quarterback picture remains unclear heading into 2022, with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance both seemingly in contention for the [more]
One NFL expert believes the #Raiders will match their 2021 win total this season
New England has a pair of joint practices on the schedule.
With the 2022 NFL schedule officially out, here's one thing to watch in every Commanders game this season.
No team in NFL history has faced a schedule like the Chiefs will play.
The 2022 NFL schedule is out, and some teams might be more thankful than others for how their regular-season slates were sequenced.
We evaluate team-by-team NFL strength of schedule based on the newly released 2022-2023 season schedule. Which teams have the easiest and the hardest schedules?
Kay Adams was the Cincinnati Bengals' "Ruler of the Jungle" for the Bengals' Week 14 showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium.
Pittsburgh’s most recent franchise quarterback is willing to assist the guy who ideally will become the team’s next franchise quarterback. Speaking to reporters at the Steelers’ rookie minicamp, first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett said that Ben Roethlisberger called to say that Roethlisberger would welcome Pickett’s call, if he needs anything or wants to bounce anything [more]
The Packers schedule for the 2022 season is officially out. Think you can see the future? Predict the Packers' win-loss record this year in our poll!
Things didn't go too well for Titans WR Treylon Burks in his rookie minicamp debut.
Matt LaFleur discussed his team's issues in the cold and trade discussions regarding Deebo Samuel on "The Rich Eisen Show."
Here are 10 players we think will have a chance to stick in the league despite going undrafted.
The Cowboys will play five division winners from 2021 but the rest of the schedule is packed with punchless opponents. [Analysis]
Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Steve Young revealed that he suffered severe separation anxiety that went undiagnosed well into his NFL playing days.
Even Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte was taken back by the first sight of former TCU coach Gary Patterson in burnt orange.
The Cowboys were one of the best regular season teams of 2021, winning the NFC East at 12-5 with the help of a healthy Dak Prescott. But the team suffered an early playoff exit, losing 23-17 in the Wild Card round vs San Francisco. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, [more]
Let's break down every game to record the Patriots' final record.