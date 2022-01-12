Jeffrey Viel with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jeffrey Viel (San Jose Sharks) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/11/2022
Jeffrey Viel (San Jose Sharks) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/11/2022
Detroit Red Wings (16-16-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-16-1): 10:30 p.m.; SAP Center, San Jose, California; ESPN-plus or Hulu; WXYT-FM (97.1).
Police were led to his residence after he posted videos brandishing the weapons on Facebook.
Nick Leddy (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks, 01/11/2022
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Five U.S. college graduates have sued 16 major U.S. universities including Yale, Columbia and the University of Chicago, accusing them of colluding to limit financial aid to undergraduate students in violation of antitrust laws. The plaintiffs are seeking class-action status, saying the collusion has limited price competition and caused 170,000 financial aid recipients to be overcharged hundreds of millions of dollars over two decades. The 16 schools are members of the 568 Presidents Group, a consortium of colleges that discuss common financial aid principles.
The Alabama coach's Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the national championship game.
Jonathan Allen and Chase Young are big fans of Washington's new uniforms.
The Broncos are now one step closer to likely being sold.
Fallout from Brian Flores’ Dolphins dismissal in the wake of an NFL Network report that he will interview for the Chicago Bears head coaching job:
Montrezl Harrell was apparently mad at Kentavious Caldwell-Pope after he didn’t pass him the ball.
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid shared some wisdom for Matt Nagy and any other coaches who found themselves out of a job on Black Monday. | from @TheJohnDillon
Eric Kendricks had some interesting things to say on Mike Zimmer and locker room culture.
Five Alabama players have entered the transfer portal. Could Texas be a potential landing spot?
"He had the biggest heart and most infectious smile," manager Kevin Cash said of Jean Ramirez, who died on Tuesday at the age of 28.
Kyrie Irving says there's "no place" in the game for this scary play.
The NFL's annual wave of firings hit once again as the regular season ended. But which coaching vacancies are most appealing?
The regular season is over and now we move into the postseason phase of 49ers overreactions.
This was a nice gesture by the Alabama coach.
Former bantamweight champion Tate has been accused of ‘tearing women down’
Fans react to Vikings firing Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman.
Georgia finishes first in the final college football NCAA Re-Rank 1-130 after winning its first national title in 41 seasons.