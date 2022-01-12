Jeffrey Viel with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Five U.S. college graduates have sued 16 major U.S. universities including Yale, Columbia and the University of Chicago, accusing them of colluding to limit financial aid to undergraduate students in violation of antitrust laws. The plaintiffs are seeking class-action status, saying the collusion has limited price competition and caused 170,000 financial aid recipients to be overcharged hundreds of millions of dollars over two decades. The 16 schools are members of the 568 Presidents Group, a consortium of colleges that discuss common financial aid principles.