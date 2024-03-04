Jeffrey Lurie: It is hard to imagine the Eagles taking the field without Jason Kelce

Center Jason Kelce announced his retirement with an emotional and entertaining speech at the Eagles' facility on Monday afternoon and there are sure to be a number of tributes to what Kelce meant to the team in the coming days.

One of the first came from Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. Kelce spent his entire 13-year career with the Eagles and Lurie wondered in a statement if there has "ever been a more perfect marriage between a player, a city, and a team" than the one Kelce had with Philadelphia and the Eagles.

"Today is a bittersweet day, because while it is hard to imagine the Eagles taking the field without Jason Kelce in uniform, we are also excited to celebrate his career and support him as his journey continues," Lurie said. "Although Jason is retiring from the NFL, I have no doubt that he will continue to be successful in everything he does, and his impact on our organization and this city will reverberate for many years to come."

The Eagles announced that a donor to the Eagles Autism Foundation will match up to $62,000 in donations made to the foundation in the month of March to "honor the legacy" Kelce created during his time with the team.