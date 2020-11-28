Jeffrey Lurie’s growing frustration could lead to big personnel changes for the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are struggling in all facets of the game and their latest loss to the AFC North Cleveland Browns may have been the final straw.

Jeff McLane of The Inquirer is reporting that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has grown visibly frustrated with the product on the field and it led to him skipping the Birds loss to Cleveland after leaving a practice just as frustrated.

Lurie’s frustration with his team has been mounting, and his absence in Cleveland was widely believed by many at the NovaCare Complex to primarily be an extension of his feelings, two team sources said. Lurie also has been at recent practices and has left various workouts early out of disgust, the sources said.

According to an Eagles team source, Lurie didn’t attend the debacle in Cleveland due to him being overly cautious, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, because he was planning on visiting his mother on Thanksgiving.

The Eagles are currently 3-6-1 and changes will likely follow this season after Lurie made changes to the offensive coaching personnel following the 2019 season, as Carson Walch and Mike Groh were fired.

