Jeffrey Lurie on Eagles debuting black helmets in 2022, Kelly Green uniforms returning in 2023

Last June the NFL approved a new rule that allowed teams to have one alternate color helmet to blend in with the new alternate jersey craze.

Because the Eagles initially submitted black as the color of choice for 2021 and 2022, they’ll have to wait another calendar to bring back the famous Kelly Green look.

On Tuesday, team owner Jeffrey Lurie confirmed that Philadelphia will debut a new black helmet in 2022, before debuting the new Nike Kelly Green uniforms in 2023.

The Eagles owner also had a lot to be say about how much he’s involved in draft decisions.

Eagles black helmets

New Orleans Saints' Trevor Siemian (15) slips past Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox (91) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia.

For the 2022 NFL season, Philadelphia will unveil black helmets when they go all black at home.

Jeffrey Lurie also said Nike will design the #Eagles’ new kelly jerseys after the classic Randall Cunningham-era uniforms. https://t.co/2KgMIEBWQ1 — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 29, 2022

Kelly Green returns

Michael Vick #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles rushes during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field on September 12, 2010 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The 2010 NFL season was actually the last time Philadelphia wore Kelly green jerseys (and helmets) during a regular season game. Shortly after, the NFL implemented a rule that teams could only have one helmet color as a safety precaution that would allow players to wear just one helmet.

Lurie on draft decisions

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside #19 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a penalty during the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on December 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Lurie says the Eagles are committed to Jalen Hurts, he’s pleased with Nick Sirianni’s first season and he’ll optimistic about the 2021 draft class.

– Lurie pushed back on the notion he’s too involved with the draft, claims he wasn’t the deciding vote on JJAW.

– He looks back on Lane Johnson, Jordan Maliata and Russell Wilson as the three prospects he took too personally during the draft — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 29, 2022

