Jeffrey Lurie confirms the Eagles will debut Kelly Green uniforms in 2023

The Eagles owner confirmed what fans have been craving since 2010, as the Kelly Green uniforms will return in 2023.

Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie speaks with the media. #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/rw08KgY5r4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 29, 2023

Jeffrey Lurie had his second state of the union address this offseason, discussing Jalen Hurts’ looming contract, Nick Sirianni’s retooled staff, and how you need elite quarterback play to be a Super Bowl contender.

With the league meetings continuing over the next two days, here are takeaways and observations from Lurie’s media session.

Kelly Green returns

The 2010 season was the last time Philadelphia wore Kelly Green jerseys (and helmets). Shortly after, the NFL implemented a rule that teams could only have one color as a safety precaution.

With that rule changed, the Eagles will also have an all-black alternative and the Kelly Green look.

Jeffery Lurie: “This is the season we will re-introduce the Classic Kelly Green and I’m super excited about it.” The Kelly Green is back baby! How we feeling about the change Philly? #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #PhiladelphiaEagles pic.twitter.com/iisQ7VqZH6 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) March 29, 2023

Jeffrey Lurie on ending to the Super Bowl

Kansas City was able to capitalize on a James Bradberry holding penalty to run out the clock and kick a late field goal.

Lurie wonders what if when asked about a potential last drive.

Lurie says he would have liked to see what would have happened had the #Eagles gotten the ball back at the end of the Super Bowl — but it’s clear what he thinks would have happened “We were built for it” — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 29, 2023

Jeffrey Lurie on Jersey number Zero

The Eagles were the team that proposed allowing players to wear jersey number zero, and Lurie explained.

Jeffrey Lurie said Eagles assistant GM Jon Ferrari played a large role in creating the rule proposal to add jersey #0 that was approved today by the NFL. Lurie added it creates extra flexibility in number selection. Said when Ferrari presented him the idea, he was all on board — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) March 29, 2023

“We’re kind of running out of numbers … it’s giving you more flexibility.” Jeffrey Lurie said.

Lurie on player development



With Hurts set to sign a large deal, the owner harped on good draft picks and player development.

Lurie on Hurts

Jalen Hurts will get paid, and Lurie explained why he’s comfortable with it.

“The thing with Jalen I’m so optimistic about is he’s got an incredible passion for being phenomenal .. Jalen is the most mature 24-year-old I’ve ever come across. … We’ll be working with Jalen, I’m sure, for a long time.” Jeffrey Lurie on QB Jalen Hurts pic.twitter.com/apUlbbV5lk — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) March 29, 2023

