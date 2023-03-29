Jeffrey Lurie confirms the Eagles will debut Kelly Green uniforms in 2023

Glenn Erby
·3 min read

The Eagles owner confirmed what fans have been craving since 2010, as the Kelly Green uniforms will return in 2023.

Jeffrey Lurie had his second state of the union address this offseason, discussing Jalen Hurts’ looming contract, Nick Sirianni’s retooled staff, and how you need elite quarterback play to be a Super Bowl contender.

With the league meetings continuing over the next two days, here are takeaways and observations from Lurie’s media session.

Kelly Green returns

The 2010 season was the last time Philadelphia wore Kelly Green jerseys (and helmets). Shortly after, the NFL implemented a rule that teams could only have one color as a safety precaution.

With that rule changed, the Eagles will also have an all-black alternative and the Kelly Green look.

Jeffrey Lurie on ending to the Super Bowl

Kansas City was able to capitalize on a James Bradberry holding penalty to run out the clock and kick a late field goal.

Lurie wonders what if when asked about a potential last drive.

Jeffrey Lurie on Jersey number Zero

The Eagles were the team that proposed allowing players to wear jersey number zero, and Lurie explained.

“We’re kind of running out of numbers … it’s giving you more flexibility.” Jeffrey Lurie said.

Lurie on player development


With Hurts set to sign a large deal, the owner harped on good draft picks and player development.

Lurie on Hurts

Jalen Hurts will get paid, and Lurie explained why he’s comfortable with it.

