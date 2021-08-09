Jeffrey Epstein victims fund closes after paying out $121 million to 150 people

The fund set up to compensate Jeffrey Epstein's victims is closing after the estate of the late sexual predator paid out about $121 million to roughly 150 victims, the program's independent administrator announced Monday.

Why it matters: The fund gave victims the chance to resolve their claims "beyond the glare of public proceedings and without the costs and confrontation of litigation," administrator Jordana Feldman said in a statement.

Flashback: Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. The high-profile financier faced allegations from dozens of women and young girls but died by apparent suicide while in jail a month later.

By the numbers: The restitution program, launched in June last year, concluded after processing a total of about 225 claims, more than double the number initially expected, according to Feldman.

92% of victims who received compensation offers chose to accept.

It's unclear why some rejected the offers, and Feldman did not note why the program declined to compensate about 75 claims.

How it worked: Claims were typically processed and paid within 60 to 90 days. After a claim was reviewed, the victim would meet with the administrator and receive an issuance of the determination. They were given 60 days to fully consider the offer.

Though victims who accepted compensation were not allowed to sue Epstein's estate, they had free rein to share information with law enforcement, contribute to criminal investigations and share their accounts with the public.

What she's saying: "This important, independent Program allowed victims/survivors who were sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein to resolve their claims outside of court through a voluntary, confidential, fair, empathetic and expeditious process," Feldman said.

"I am proud of what we were able to accomplish with this Program, but also recognize that no amount of money will erase the years of pain these victims have endured because of Jeffrey Epstein," she added.

"My hope is that the Program provided his victims a meaningful measure of justice and a step on the path toward healing."

