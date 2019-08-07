Jeffrey Earnhardt's resurgent NASCAR season may be over

, posted a message on his social media accounts Wednesday saying he had “parted ways” with sponsor iK9.

Just wanted to let ya’ll know that iK9 and I have parted ways and wanted to thank them for the opportunity to race with @JoeGibbsRacing & @ToyotaRacing . Wish them the best in their future. — Jeffrey Earnhardt (@JEarnhardt1) August 7, 2019

A spokesman for JGR told Motorsport.com that iK9 remained a sponsor of the organization and the team would announce a new driver for this weekend’s Mid-Ohio event “soon.”

Earnhardt was scheduled to compete in the Xfinity race at Daytona earlier this month but the Xtreme Concepts team withdrew its No. 81 Toyota entry just days before the event.

The fourth generation racer has made seven starts in the Xfinity Series this year, splitting his time between the No. 81 XCI Racing Toyota and the No. 18 JGR Toyota. He scored a career-best result of third at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May and led 29 laps in the season-opener at Daytona.

He also made one Cup start with XCI Racing at Talladega in the spring, starting 33rd and finishing 22nd after being caught up in a last-lap wreck.

