Jeffrey Earnhardt withdraws from Daytona Xfinity Series race

Earnhardt, 30, announced on Twitter that he will not be racing this Friday and that he 'looks forward to getting back in the car soon.' He did not specify when.

Unfortunately I won’t be running this weekend @DISupdates . I’m looking forward to getting back in the car soon. — Jeffrey Earnhardt (@JEarnhardt1) July 3, 2019

The fourth generation racer has made seven starts in the Xfinity Series this year, splitting his time between the No. 81 XCI Racing Toyota and the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. He scored a career-best result of third at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

He also made one Cup start with XCI Racing at Talladega Superspeedway, starting 33rd and finishing

NASCAR has confirmed the No. 81 Xtreme Concepts team has officially withdrawn from this weekend's race.

We now and always stand behind Jeffrey Earnhardt, and we will be back on the track soon. https://t.co/HZAbIgFyOe — iK9 (@iK9_Global) July 3, 2019

