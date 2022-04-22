Jeffrey Earnhardt turns laps in the No. 3 with Larry McReynolds on the box
TALLADEGA, Ala. — This may sound familiar: An Earnhardt-powered black No. 3 captured the pole at Talladega Superspeedway. Driving the Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Jeffrey Earnhardt topped the qualifying leaderboard Friday. Jeffrey is the grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt, who made the No. 3 iconic. “I‘m […]
As NASCAR returns to Talladega, Dale Earnhardt's final career win was perhaps the most improbable of all as he passed 17 cars in five laps in 2000.
Ally Financial is gassing up its ties to the motorsports industry with the addition of racing icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. to its partner roster.
Brad Keselowski didn‘t have to wait until the final lap of the 2021 GEICO 500 to take the lead. But if the five-time Talladega Superspeedway winner took the lead prior to the white flag last April, he might be arriving in Alabama for the 2022 GEICO 500 as a five-time Talladega winner, not a six-time […]
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) Jay Wright attended mass - as one does working at the only Augustinian Catholic university in the nation - and often found himself on his smartphone more than he was listening to the sermon. Wright walked out of the Pavilion - a dumpy gym that underwent a metamorphosis into a sleek home court where Villanova championship banners were raised under his watch - hand-in-hand with wife Patty, eager to test out his new life ahead. Typically unflappable in the spotlight, Wright choked back tears Friday throughout his explanation for his sudden retirement at Villanova, saying he no longer had ''the edge'' he needed to continue coaching at a championship level.
