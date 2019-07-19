Jeffrey Earnhardt set to resume his 2019 NASCAR season

Earnhardt and sponsor iK9 announced Friday that Earnhardt would be sponsored in seven more races this season – six in the Xfinity Series and one in the Cup Series.

Earnhardt is scheduled to compete four times in Xfinity in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota. The first of those four remaining races is Aug. 10 at Mid-Ohio. The others are Road America, Phoenix and Homestead.

Earnhardt, 30, will compete with the Xtreme Concepts team in Xfinity races at Bristol and Darlington and in the Oct. 13 Cup series race at Talladega.

“Our goal remains getting the checkered in 2019 and I’m really pleased to give our fans a chance to see that happen this season,” Earnhardt said in a statement. “We also have some cool contests that will include a VIP trip for two to an upcoming race so check our social media for updates.”

Earnhardt was scheduled to compete in the Xfinity race at Daytona earlier this month but the Xtreme Concepts team withdrew its No. 81 Toyota entry just days before the event.

At the time, Earnhardt said he hoped to be back racing “soon.”

The fourth generation racer has made seven starts in the Xfinity Series this year, splitting his time between the No. 81 XCI Racing Toyota and the No. 18 JGR Toyota. He scored a career-best result of third at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

after being caught up in a last-lap wreck.